The Forgotten Strike: How 800 Aboriginal Workers Changed the Pilbara

Before the Wave Hill walk-offs, an extraordinary three-year strike by 800 Aboriginal workers transformed the Pilbara region of Western Australia, challenging decades of exploitation and laying the groundwork for Indigenous rights.

Eighty years ago, a remarkable act of resistance unfolded in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Long before Vincent Lingiari's famous Wave Hill walk-off, approximately 800 Aboriginal workers initiated a three-year strike that fundamentally altered the landscape of the Pilbara.

This largely forgotten industrial action, the longest in Australian history, stemmed from decades of exploitation and systemic injustice. From the 1860s until 1946, Aboriginal stockmen and women toiled under brutal conditions on pastoral stations, enduring relentless heat, arduous labor, and minimal or no monetary compensation. Instead of wages, they received meager rations of flour, tea, sugar, and tobacco. The harsh realities of life on these stations included widespread malnutrition, disease, and severe punishment, with a tragically underreported death toll.

The Aborigines Act 1905 further restricted their freedom, requiring permission from employers to leave the properties, and dissent was swiftly suppressed by police and inspectors. The strike began to gain momentum, reaching a peak of 800 participants who refused to return to work for three years. Mass arrests became commonplace, with leaders like Crow Yougarla, Dooley Bin Bin, and Clancy McKenna repeatedly imprisoned while awaiting trial.

The Pilbara Aboriginal strike ultimately concluded in November 1949 when Mount Edgar and Limestone stations were compelled to concede, unable to continue operations without Aboriginal labor. Support from the Seamen's Union of Australia, who imposed a ban on Pilbara wool shipments, further pressured property owners to negotiate. While the WA government initially promised mediation, many of these pledges remained unfulfilled, leaving the stockmen to negotiate their own pay until a full Aboriginal award rate was legally enforced in 1968.

This struggle paved the way for a new generation, including Bruce Thomas, the eldest surviving son of the strike, who was born into a world shaped by the resilience and determination of his ancestors. The aftermath of the strike saw the strikers and their descendants, known as the 'Strelley mob', seeking a permanent settlement and a path towards self-determination.

They utilized traditional knowledge to locate resources and established a community that eventually grew into a fully serviced town with its own independent Aboriginal school. Figures like Don McLeod and Ray Butler played pivotal roles in supporting the strikers' aspirations for education and autonomy. The legacy of the Pilbara strike extends beyond the immediate gains in wages and working conditions; it represents a powerful assertion of Aboriginal rights and a testament to the enduring spirit of resistance against injustice.

The story serves as a crucial reminder of a pivotal moment in Australian history, often overshadowed by more widely known events, and highlights the ongoing fight for recognition and equality





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