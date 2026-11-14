Albanese and Chalmers tension grows amid economic pressure and Labor factional strain

A treacherous economic picture has damaged the dynamic between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers, as Labor faces its first stretch of internal disunity since 2022.

A treacherous economic picture has damaged the dynamic between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers, and it has turned their relationship and the cost of living into the only story in town.

The midterm breakout of disunity is the first stretch of internal messiness since Albanese came to power in 2022. In Jim Chalmers' home state of Queensland, electoral boundaries are being redrawn. An event usually reserved for political nerds instead set the hares running in Canberra a few weeks ago.

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Figures from Anthony Albanese's left faction were pushing for changes that would put more Labor-voting swathes of suburban Brisbane into the seat of little-known backbencher Rowan Holzberger, who snared an upset win during the Coalition's Queensland wipeout. The catch was that the proposed changes would make Chalmers' nearby safe Labor seat a bit less safe. Adding intrigue was that Holzberger is a childhood friend of the prime minister.

It is not abnormal for parties to protect marginal seat MPs in these complex redraws. Chalmers' people were not particularly annoyed. Some MPs were surprised that the left, ultimately answerable to Albanese, would even allow the perception that they were compromising the treasurer in his own backyard. Minor tensions about boundaries would normally pass unnoticed.

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But a treacherous economic picture has put MPs on alert to any sign of friction. Albanese's four years of relative stability, which set him apart from his predecessors, have rested on his control of Labor's factions, while Chalmers is exposed without a power base. As ministers try to navigate treacherous economic conditions and a more unstable world, any sign of tension is interpreted as a verdict on the treasurer.

Chalmers Lacks Factional Power Base

Albanese has mastered factional dominance, holding a firm grip on the left faction and most of the right. Sitting outside that protective inner circle, and lacking the strong factional base usually held by leadership aspirants, makes Chalmers more of an open target for internal criticism and puts him at odds with a prime minister who puts a premium on his own political judgement. The fragmentation of the once-mighty right faction has not helped.

The more economically moderate wing of the party produced most Labor leaders of the past. After the last election, the Victorian and NSW elements of the right went to war over the future of ministers Ed Husic and Mark Dreyfus, both of whom were dumped. It created a rift within the right, weakening the faction and giving Albanese even more breathing space as leader without a strong check on his power.

Moves are under way to heal the tensions in the right. But senior right-wing figures including Richard Marles, Don Farrell and Tony Burke are all tied to Albanese, leaving the non-Albanese right with little leverage. As press gallery veteran Michelle Grattan observed on Wednesday, Chalmers has become the object of something of a media feeding frenzy, in which rumour and reality can become increasingly blurred.

Treasurer Becomes Lightning Rod

Chalmers has described himself as the lightning rod for discontent within Labor and in voter land. I think it is pretty obvious that there are all sorts of people making all sorts of comments, the Albanese ally added. There is hope among the many Labor ministers, MPs and insiders spoken to for this story that Watt's unscripted acknowledgement of the obvious will act as a circuit breaker and take heat out of melodrama.

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But his answer may have created the impression there is a concerted campaign to oust the treasurer. Insiders say this is not quite accurate. Albanese's inner circle, including Marles, Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Tim Ayres, Pat Conroy and Andrew Giles, want Chalmers to regain his momentum. They know he has performed well in the media for much of the last four and a half years.

Demoting the 48-year-old in a reshuffle is viewed as unthinkable, as it would effectively concede that Labor's economic agenda has failed. Chalmers' personal style also makes him vulnerable. He freely admits he has been grumpy of late. According to one colleague, the supremely hard-working treasurer has adopted his former boss Wayne Swan's us against them mentality, leaving him and his staff increasingly isolated in the blue-carpeted ministerial wing.

Chalmers Faces Internal Party Gripes

Chalmers' isolation from cabinet colleagues has added to the internal gripes within a party whose ethos is collectivist and tribal. Budget U-turns have opened him up to criticism, even though Albanese's allies tried to give the PM credit for the reforms before they became radioactive.

To reset its relationship with the electorate over summer, Labor needs to sharpen its narrative and tell a compelling story about what kind of country we want to be, said Emma Dawson, executive director of the Chifley Research Centre. Policy differences between Albanese and Chalmers have emerged over the years, as Albanese exercises his role as guardian of Labor's overall political agenda. Chalmers pushed Albanese to a superannuation tax backdown.

Chalmers tells colleagues that he has pushed for more savings than the expenditure review committee approved. Albanese has been cold on a landmark new road user charge and on Chalmers' reforms to the RBA. One key change allowed its governor to hold a press conference after each board meeting, giving the independent bank a platform to comment on the pressures on the economy and set the agenda in the media.

Albanese Distances From Bank Hikes

Albanese subtly distanced himself from the bank before its fifth rate hike of the year. Chalmers later used a podcast to perform a mea culpa. Accused of being closed off to feedback, Chalmers said he should make more time for my colleagues and acknowledged the budget's tax measures were causing political pain.