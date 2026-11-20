Trump's third $TRUMP meme coin gala is set for Sunday at Trump National Washington DC, with entry now costing just $US518 as the coin's value collapses below $US1. Democrats are preparing investigations into Trump's crypto earnings.

Donald Trump will host his third $TRUMP meme coin gala dinner on Sunday at Trump National Washington DC, his private members club outside Washington DC where he often spends part of the weekend playing golf.

The event, billed as The Most Exclusive Dinner in the World, comes as the coin's value has collapsed below $US1. That is down from its post-launch high of $US74 in January 2025 and from around $US13 last May. It was worth $US1.60 just before the midterm election. The guest list has been reduced to 185 legends, and the entry period for meme coin holders was extended by four days.

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Minimum Coin Holding Requirement Drops Significantly

For Sunday's dinner, holding just $US518 worth of the coin is enough to qualify. That is a sharp drop from the first event in May 2025, which attracted 220 top holders and required a minimum holding reportedly worth $US55,000, or about $83,000. The top 29 qualifying VIPs, which this time includes crypto entrepreneur Morten Christensen, will gain entry to a private reception with Trump and one of the special guests.

Organizers warn there will be no private meetings with the president and no gifts will be accepted. Christensen, a 40-year-old from The Netherlands who lives in Mexico, attended the first gala and left disappointed. He had hoped Trump would share useful information he could use to make money on the market. None of that happened, he recalls.

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He said the same things he has been saying for months. That did not stop Christensen from travelling to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida for a second gala and conference in April. He says the events are cool and it is good to be in the room because you get to meet famous people and billionaires. Nowhere else in the world can you get access to a president by holding a meme coin, he adds.

After Trump's term ends, I do not think we will ever see that again. But the novelty is wearing off. Christensen says $TRUMP is basically over. It is like any meme coin, he says.

Meme coins are an attention economy. It has just been going down, and it will be going down indefinitely. There is no reason to buy, there is no attention on it any more. Meme coin tokens have essentially no real-world utility.

Speakers Question Meme Coin Real World Utility

They are speculative assets and collectibles, typically tied to memes and jokes. The market peaked in 2024. Christensen hedges his $TRUMP holdings by buying spots and then shorting the coin simultaneously, leaving him with effectively no price exposure. His only loss is funding fees.

The first dinner cost him about $US1200 and the second $US500. He says he actually made $US6 on this one. He attends the dinners for the company, not the food. He described the food as fine but not memorable, adding that you get a better meal at a good restaurant.

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Food has been a talking point since the first gala, after an attendee, 25-year-old social media influencer Nicholas Pinto, drew attention for his comments. In a video posted to X last week, a digital currency exchange called FastX claimed to have amassed 2 million $TRUMP tokens to become the largest holder. A woman called Addy said on the call that later this month their team will attend a VIP reception with President Trump, calling it a big moment for them.

June financial disclosures showed $US635 million in royalties in 2025 from a license agreement with Celebration Coins, through Trump's meme coin business, CIC Digital LLC. Those disclosures, covering World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm Trump co-founded with family members and US special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff, and other revenue streams, showed the president reported more than $US1.4 billion, and more than $2 billion, in crypto earnings.

Democrats Target Trump Crypto Earnings For Investigation

The $TRUMP Coin Club did not respond to an emailed request for comment. White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the president's attendance at a privately organised event did not constitute a government function.

Meanwhile, Democrats have Trump's cryptocurrency earnings in their sights for when they take power in Congress in January. On Wednesday, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, sent letters to 12 people requesting that they preserve documents relevant to potential investigations. That included letters to Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump regarding their roles as co-founders of World Liberty Financial.

The nature of these entanglements raises serious concerns that these schemes are vehicles for cash and other valuable contributions to President Trump and his family in exchange for government action on behalf of the wealthy and well-connected, the letters said. White House counsel Will Scharf wrote to Democratic members saying the administration was not obliged to comply with such requests unless and until the Democrats were actually in charge of a committee.

All the letters drip with an animus or pettiness revealing that the purpose of these letters is not legitimate oversight but to harass and aggrandise, he added.