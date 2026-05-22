The future of a popular reality show is uncertain as the exclusive contract expires

The current exclusive contract for a popular reality show has expired, allowing the production company to shop the show to other networks. The show has been consistently one of the network's most-watched programs, with its January debut episode averaging almost 1.19 million viewers nationally. The show's future is now vulnerable to being poached by a rival network, as the broadcaster is keen to revive the series in future but may struggle to justify the cost. Several sources from 10 and production company ITV Studios Australia have said the network was eager to retain the format, but the decision ultimately comes down to financial viability.

The current exclusive contract for the popular reality show has expired, allowing the production company to shop it to other networks. The show has been consistently one of the network's most-watched programs , with its January debut episode averaging almost 1.19 million viewers nationally.

The show's future is now vulnerable to being poached by a rival network, as the broadcaster is keen to revive the series in future but may struggle to justify the cost. Several sources from 10 and production company ITV Studios Australia have said the network was eager to retain the format, but the decision ultimately comes down to financial viability.

The show's spokesperson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show and the support from the network and the audience





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Reality Show Exclusive Contract Production Company Shopping The Show Rival Network Financial Viability Popularity January Debut Episode Average Viewers Network's Most-Watched Programs Show's Spokesperson Audience Support

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