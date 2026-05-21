The Future of Children's Lawyers: A Battle Between Fairness and Affordability

This news text discusses the potential cutbacks and elimination of Independent Children's Lawyers (ICLs) from many family law cases due to inadequate budget funding for their services. The article presents both positive and negative impacts of their disappearance, as well as the opinions of prominent judges and experts on this matter.

The article discusses the potential dissolution of Independent Children's Lawyers (ICLs) from many family law cases due to inadequate funding in the latest federal budget.

It highlights that ICLs can assist children in parental custody disputes and provide them a voice in court cases. However, prominent judges and experts have raised concerns about the lack of funding, which may lead to the disappearance of ICLs and hinder the proper conduct of family law cases.

Former Federal Circuit and Family Court judge Garry Watts predicted that cutting ICLs would add time and cost to cases and make it harder for judges to consider an outcome that might be the best for the children. Cuts to ICLs could also disadvantage litigants with limited English and those with mental illness or disability. It also mentions court reports, which could replace ICLs, being more perfunctory and costly.

The article provides a balance of opinions on the matter, showcasing the varying viewpoints on the upcoming changes to ICLs





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family And Protection Family Law Family Law Independent Children's Lawyers (Icls) Budget Cuts Affordability Expert Opinions Disappearance Of Icls

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