The Good Daughter Review: Brendan Gleeson Steals Show in Peacock Legal Thriller

Brendan Gleeson delivers a standout performance in Peacock's The Good Daughter, while Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy struggle to carry the narrative burden of this trauma-focused legal drama.

Peacock has released a new six-part legal thriller series titled The Good Daughter, adapted from the standalone 2017 bestseller by author Karin Slaughter. Set in the southern state of Georgia, the drama premiered recently and centers on the Quinn family, a group of lawyers navigating complex personal histories and community crises.

Gleeson Carries Narrative Weight

Brendan Gleeson portrays Rusty Quinn, a dilapidated defense attorney who serves as the emotional anchor of the series. He is the father of two headstrong lawyer daughters, Sam and Charlie, and his character struggles with fading masculinity and deep-seated trauma. Gleeson steals the show, delivering a charismatic performance that includes memorable moments such as grumbling at his cluttered desk and famously announcing a sad toilet fart while wearing a novelty clown nose.

Also read Bear and three cubs killed after mauling mum and daughter

Actresses Struggle with Minimal Roles

Despite being the titular characters, Rose Byrne as Sam and Meghann Fahy as Charlie are given very little to do within the narrative framework. Sam, the elder daughter, frequently snaps at her father, calling his efforts bullshit, while Charlie offers thoughtful insults like calling him a dipshit. The series aims to explore female trauma, but the writers provide these lead actresses with scant opportunities to shine compared to the extensive screen time allocated to their father.

Complex Plot and Traumatic Incidents

The series begins with an astonishing pile-up of traumatic incidents within the first fifteen minutes of the opening episode. Viewers are introduced to a horrifying family tragedy, a school shooting, police brutality, and a vulnerable teenage suspect. The plot also includes Charlie cheating on her estranged husband with a man with a ponytail and features a comically evil district attorney in an oversized white Stetson. A raccoon named Henry also appears as a quirky element in the storyline.

Advertisement

Flashbacks and Family Secrets

The narrative drifts in and out of flashbacks that appear to have been filmed through a thin layer of visual distortion. These scenes take place in the nineties and depict leering locals bursting into the family home. They shoot the beloved, poetry-quoting mother, played by Olivia Williams, before turning their attentions to the teenage versions of Sam and Charlie. These locals have evaded justice for thirty years, leaving Rusty as a broken man determined to fight for the underdog.

Critique of Female Trauma Representation

While the series focuses on the systemic sidelining of female trauma, the execution feels uneven. Rose Byrne, a Golden Globe winner, appears in a series that requires her to deliver lines such as having only sixteen percent of peripheral vision in her left eye. Neither Charlie nor Sam emerges as nearly as interesting as Rusty, leading to concerns that the show fails to adequately address the consequences of women reframing their abuse to placate the men in their lives.