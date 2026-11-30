The Wallabies ended their spring tour with one win from four games, leaving questions over selection, defence and the fly-half position. Josh Canham, Isaac Kailea and Kalani Thomas enhanced their reputations.

The Wallabies have finished their spring tour with one win from four games, a record that leaves players and fans frustrated. The tour capped another year in which Australia started brightly and briefly looked capable of competing with the top five sides, only to finish far below that level.

The results again raised doubts about the team's ability to win in the northern hemisphere. In a short list of positives, Josh Canham's rise as a world-class Test lock stands out. The giant Melburnian is building a big reputation in the northern hemisphere with ball skills, lineout mastery and growing toughness in contact.

Also read Wallabies Lose 38-14 to Ireland in London, Face World Cup Questions

Rugby Australia Must Spend Big To Retain Josh Canham

A Canham-Will Skelton lock pairing at the World Cup appeals, but after his month in the shop window, Rugby Australia will have to spend big to keep the 25-year-old. He will be chased hard by cashed-up clubs in France, England and Japan when he comes off contract this year. Loosehead prop Isaac Kailea and halfback Kalani Thomas also leave with reputations enhanced. Both were fringe players coming into this Test season but stepped up when given bigger roles.

Kailea showed his usual strength in the running game, and the scrum, previously a question mark around the 26-year-old, was also a dominant force with him in it. Thomas backed up a bright cameo against Wales with an impressive starting role against Ireland.

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The 24-year-old brings a running game and threat around the ruck that the Wallabies sorely need, given their other top halfbacks, Ryan Lonergan and Jake Gordon, rely more on kicking and long passes, a style that has been too defendable up north. Carlo Tizzano also gets a nod for a strong tour. Hard to believe, but the Wallabies' set-pieces were their strength and attack their weak point this year.

The lineout, led by the brainy duo of Canham and Jeremy Williams, ran at a 95 per cent success rate this year, the best in the world. The scrum also humbled rivals with much bigger reputations, though there were occasional lapses. Throw Skelton back in the mix and that could be a bedrock in 2027. The sole win over Wales was not as easy as pre-tour pundits predicted.

After a tough few years, Wales were flying with confidence after beating New Zealand a week earlier, and deafening home support at Principality Stadium made the pressure feel smothering. But based on strong defence led by skipper Harry Wilson and Tizzano, Australia got home. Belief is a funny thing. Australia always believe they can beat Wales, and invariably do.

Charlie Poynton Shines For Exeter While Wallabies Struggle

But they have lost that feeling about Scotland, Ireland and England. A month in the north opens up new rugby algorithms, and with it the vision of Charlie Poynton, a former Barker star and Rabbitohs junior, scoring two scintillating tries against Gloucester for his new club Exeter in the English Premiership.

The 20-year-old former Waratahs academy player is a huge talent, and Les Kiss could do worse than have a coffee with Poynton when he is in Exeter in coming weeks. There is no hiding from the fact that one win from four is a bad record on any spring tour. A pass mark could have been two wins from four, and the Wallabies will again rue not getting past a beatable Scotland in the wet at Murrayfield.

Since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Wallabies have won just three of 12 Test matches in November. It is not working in the north. Many hoped Carter Gordon's return from injury would settle the never-ending debate about who should wear the Wallabies No.10 jersey. But Gordon's three Tests did not settle it.

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Carter Gordon Fails To Settle Wallabies Number Ten Debate

The blond playmaker had nice moments, including the play leading up to Harry Potter's try in Edinburgh, the defence and high-balls against Wales, and the pass that led to Kalani Thomas' try in London. But Gordon also looked clunky at times, and his passing and attacking improvisations against Ireland saw breakdowns, keeping the No.10 question alive. Ben Donaldson grew in confidence off the bench, and Tom Lynagh is coming back online.

It will also be interesting to see how Bernard Foley travels in Super Rugby next year. There is no substitute for experience when it comes to game management in Test footy. Noah Lolesio, for whatever reason, seems out of the frame. The Wallabies' defence began terribly against England, before improving against Scotland and Wales.

Players talked about trusting the tweaked system under Kiss, whacking with intent and communicating better. But then the defence went haywire again against Ireland, with players rushing out of line wide. Will the system be bedded down and trusted in the World Cup? Kiss used the tour to build depth, changing players in most games, often without an injury involved.

Coach Must Pick Best Team Rather Than Build Depth

The strategy is understandable because adaptability is required, but you do not see mass changes in top-five sides. That cohesion only gets stronger and stronger, and is a valuable tool under pressure. There must come a time when Kiss picks his best team and rolls it out, doing what is needed to win games now, not in the future. The two defeats at Twickenham to bookend the tour were a brutal watch.

The Wallabies were simply not at the races in the opening game against England, physically or mentally, and were duly punished. England have shown themselves to be a new force this month, but the Wallabies were exposed tactically and shut down in attack and defence. The Irish loss was different. The Wallabies threw punches but went into their shell when it came to converting territory to points.

Assertive leadership in the game driver positions is required, but too often the Wallabies run out of ideas and confidence.