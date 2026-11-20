CEDA economists Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle say construction productivity is 7 per cent lower than in 1990 and call for reused designs and bundled procurement to cut delays and cost blowouts on major public infrastructure.

Construction productivity in Australia is now 7 per cent lower than it was in 1990, according to economists Jonathan Mahon and Daniel Beadle at The Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

Major projects are costing more, taking longer and too often delivering less than was promised, they say. The finding puts pressure on governments at federal and state level, which own and oversee many of the country's biggest infrastructure jobs. There is no shortage of commentary about how we need to improve productivity in Australia.

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In fact, there is probably not a single person who disagrees, except for those who mistakenly believe it is about working harder or having to spend more hours at the office. Increasing productivity, which has stagnated over the past decades, will actually allow Australians to work fewer hours, or to get more out of the hours and resources we already sink into our work.

It is something Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock and many others constantly call out as the key to lifting our living standards. Productivity growth is the closest thing we have to a panacea for our economy: reducing price pressures, boosting our incomes and helping us save scarce resources. Simply put, it is about improving how we do things so we can achieve more with the limited time, energy and inputs we have.

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Government Role in Productivity

But what if this productivity push actually started with the government? Not the rules or incentives they put in place for businesses or for us as workers, but the way the government itself works. The government is hardly going to point the finger at itself, and productivity growth is not solely the government's responsibility.

Still, Mahon and Beadle have taken a look at one of the sectors dragging down productivity growth and found the government has a bit to answer for. Australia's pipeline of major infrastructure projects is one of the largest in its recent history. That is not necessarily a bad thing.

From energy transition infrastructure, to road and public transport networks and the push to build more houses, as well as more recently the growth in AI and data centres, much of the construction serves our growing and changing needs as a community. Delivering on these huge projects is difficult, and not just because there are unexpected road bumps, risks and external circumstances.

Major Infrastructure Projects

Mahon and Beadle spoke with industry leaders, government officials and investors across the water, energy, resources and public infrastructure sectors. They pulled together a range of suggestions which could make a difference.

First, they point out that starting from scratch wastes time and money: why completely reinvent something if you already have a good blueprint? Infrastructure projects share many common elements, they point out, yet designs are rarely reused. Each project tends to start afresh. Sure, there may be some things that need tweaking, or there may be new features that can themselves boost productivity.

But more often than not, each project starts from a blank page. That means each one has to be developed, assessed and approved individually, drawing out the planning process and start dates for construction, dooming it to delays from the very start. It also means that a lot of the things that builders, designers and developers have learned from similar projects end up lost to the ether, instead of being applied to future projects to make them better.

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It is like going through the bumps and bruises of learning how to ski, then being told you are expected to become a professional golfer. Sure, there is some transferability, but it is difficult to master a skill and be able to avoid all the pitfalls when you are constantly starting from scratch.

Reinventing the wheel every time also makes it hard to develop and use technology and methods that would improve how well and how quickly we can build things. The assembly line, most famously used by Henry Ford to cut down the time it took to produce a car in the early 20th century, worked because he was focused on one specific type of car.

By stationing workers at various points of the production process, where they were assigned simple tasks and became very good at them through repetition, Ford managed to slash the time it took to produce the Model T car from more than 12 hours to 90 minutes. Major infrastructure projects are undoubtedly much more complex than building a car.

Reusing Designs to Boost Productivity

But reusing previous designs, or at least using them as a starting point, makes it easier to develop standardised processes and productivity-enhancing technologies which can be applied across separate projects with shared features. It also helps to bundle similar projects into one bidding process rather than requiring firms to go through multiple, separate processes. That reduces the time and money spent by both sides on procurement.

Victoria's level crossing removal project showed that packaging similar, repeatable projects together helped the goal of removing 85 crossings by 2025, at an average cost of 192 million dollars per crossing, to be achieved earlier than anticipated. The task was then expanded to removing 100 crossings by 2030 at an average cost of 180 million dollars per crossing.

The Queensland government's construction procurement framework, by contrast, spans more than 15 documents and more than 1000 pages, which understandably takes a lot of time and spending to navigate.