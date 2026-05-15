The Green Guide Celebrates 50 Years of Covering TV and Entertainment Changes

The Green Guide, a weekly guide to TV and radio, turns 50 this week, marking half a century of covering seismic shifts in the television industry and reflecting changes in TV, radio, and home entertainment worlds. The Green Guide's team has closely followed the evolution from black and white to colour, flat to HD screens, and from free-to-air TV to subscriptions and streaming. The Green Guide's coverage has closely reflected the changing times, and its team has been at the forefront of this evolution. The Green Guide's start in May 1976 and its new stand-alone section, coloured green for easy identification, set the agenda for the week's viewing and listening. Readers' passion for TV and radio was demonstrated through letters, and TV personalities shared their memories of being mentioned in the Green Guide. The Green Guide's continued success and relevance over five decades is attributed to the contributions of writers and editors, and its support from subscribers.

The Green Guide turns 50! A celebration of half a century of covering seismic shifts in the television industry and reflecting changes in TV, radio, and home entertainment worlds.

The Green Guide's team has followed the evolution from black and white to colour, flat to HD screens, and from free-to-air TV to subscriptions and streaming. The Green Guide's coverage has closely reflected the changing times, and its team has been at the forefront of this evolution. The Green Guide's start in May 1976 and its new stand-alone section, coloured green for easy identification, set the agenda for the week's viewing and listening.

Readers' passion for TV and radio was demonstrated through letters, and TV personalities shared their memories of being mentioned in the Green Guide. The Green Guide's continued success and relevance over five decades is attributed to the contributions of writers and editors, and its support from subscribers





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Green Guide TV Radio Home Entertainment Seismic Shifts Evolution Colour Flat HD Screens Free-To-Air TV Subscriptions Streaming May 1976 New Stand-Alone Section Coloured Green Easy Identification Agenda Viewing And Listening Letters TV Personalities Supporters Contributions Success Relevance Seismic Shifts Evolution Colour Flat HD Screens Free-To-Air TV Subscriptions Streaming May 1976 New Stand-Alone Section Coloured Green Easy Identification Agenda Viewing And Listening Letters TV Personalities Supporters Contributions Success Relevance

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