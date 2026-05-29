The Grim Reality of Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed

Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed is a soulless barrage of whoops, cheers, and terror clapping, swallowing the show's disembodied announcer in a silo of manufactured zaniness. The show has no writers, no comic sensibility, and no discernible point of view, as CBS bent the knee to Donald Trump, and Allen makes Jimmy Fallon look like Eugene Debs.

After the late-night host said his final goodnight, Byron Allen 's Comics Unleashed offered a grim look at where TV is heading. The show is a soulless barrage of whoops, cheers, and terror clapping, swallowing the show's disembodied announcer in a silo of manufactured zaniness.

The applause snuffs out introductions to the guests, all stand-up comics, and upstages a modest studio audience. The show has no writers, no comic sensibility, and no discernible point of view, as CBS bent the knee to Donald Trump, and Allen makes Jimmy Fallon look like Eugene Debs.

The comedy institution was abruptly euthanized to grease the skids for a plutocrat-coded media merger, and Allen inherited the slot with Comics Unleashed, which feels less like a late-night show than an infomercial for one. Viewers should try Kimmel instead or wait for John Oliver. Comics Unleashed is not a show you tweet about in the moment, discuss the next morning, or DVR with anticipation.

It exists one evolutionary rung above a looped fireplace video, the sort of thing Walmart might run silently on a showroom TV wall. Anyone who has stayed up late since David Letterman was hurling watermelons off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater already knew what was coming. Comics Unleashed has long been the creature of syndication that jolts you awake with an assault on the senses after Paul Shaffer or Craig Ferguson had gently rocked you into a stupor.

For the better part of this century, Comics Unleashed has remained, to varying degrees, a stubborn late-night fixture because Allen has been willing to compete with the makers of the ThighMaster and the George Foreman Grill for bargain-bin network airtime. Under the CBS arrangement, Allen keeps most of the advertising revenue while effectively renting the slot from the network. The show is essentially unchanged from when it debuted in 2006.

Save for the screen saver vibes coming from a fish tank behind Allen, watching the show's first week on CBS was not nostalgic in any comforting sense. It felt more like stumbling across an old ice machine in a dark hotel hallway, still running somehow despite the fatal-sounding clatters and groans. There's an unmistakable superficiality to Comics Unleashed. The generic prefab set is lit like a furniture showroom.

The canned video filling the B-roll intros looks scraped from Shutterstock, and the framed photos of Jon Lovitz and Sinbad feel ripped from a magazine. A DJ perches among the audience, radiating the kind of forced enthusiasm only Hollywood gig work can buy. Allen is introduced as the 'ambassador of funny'. You just know that before the cameras rolled, some poor warm-up act had to ask this tourist audience: 'Who's ready to laugh?

' To kick off one episode, Allen sports a bright red shacket over gray slacks and a jumper - a notable escalation in his usual off-the-rack business-casual motif. All week, war in Iran, a papal broadside against AI, and a New York Knicks playoff run dominate the news cycle, but Allen touches none of it, mindful of dating the show - or, worse, roiling his paymasters. He doesn't even attempt a tone-setting monologue.

Instead, he flashes heart hands at the camera before the show smash-cuts to the waiting-room setup, where he's already seated among the guests, chirping in a singsong voice: 'We have some funny people here!

' Years ago on his Netflix show, the late, great Norm Macdonald distilled the essential lie of Comics Unleashed: 'Oh, you couldn't be more leashed', he deadpanned





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