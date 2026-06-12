The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV: A Compelling Option for Ute Buyers

The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV has been recognized as a two-time winner in the CarExpert Choice Awards for its mix of power, economy, luxury, and capability. It offers a unique blend of value, range, and hardware, making it a compelling option for ute buyers.

The GWM Cannon Alpha is now a two-time winner in the CarExpert Choice Awards for its mix of power, economy, luxury, and capability. Ute s have always done a roaring trade in Australia, and diesel power has long dominated.

But the segment is changing quickly, and in recent years hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and electric (EV) options have arrived to give ute buyers more ways to cut fuel use. Electrified utes continue to be vastly outnumbered by traditional combustion-powered models, but the field is more competitive than it was a year ago.

Even so, the Cannon Alpha PHEV, which gained a more affordable cab/chassis variant and a more capable 2.0-litre Performance flagship shortly after our voting was conducted for 2026, has been introduced to Australia in 2025. The Lux PHEV is currently priced at $57,490 drive-away, while the Ultra PHEV is listed at $64,490 drive-away.

The PHEV combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and a 37.1kWh battery pack, for total system outputs of 300kW and 750Nm. That gives it a long claimed 115km of pure-electric driving range on the NEDC cycle, plus combined fuel consumption of just 1.7L/100km. But the Cannon Alpha PHEV’s appeal isn’t limited to its efficiency numbers.

It retains a 3500kg braked towing capacity, true 4x4 capability with low-range gearing, and serious off-road hardware including locking differentials. The Cannon Alpha PHEV also boasts a plush, SUV-like ride and a plush, SUV-like cabin, with the flagship Ultra PHEV adding luxury items such as Nappa leather-accented trim and heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats – features that are virtually unheard of in Australia’s ute market.

The result is a ute that can cover much of the daily commute on electricity, while still offering the towing, touring, and off-road ability many Australian buyers expect from a dual-cab. While the electrified ute field has grown, the Cannon Alpha PHEV continues to stand out for its mix of value, range, and hardware.

The marketplace editor James Wong said, ‘The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV combines the capability demanded by traditional ute buyers with the sort of luxuries and tech that the Shark offers, along with about 100km of real-world zero-emissions range. If your ute is also your family camping chariot, it shapes as a very compelling option. ’ Our head of video, Sean Lander, said, ‘I have pointed a number of people to buy a Cannon Alpha over anything else.

It delivers capable towing, a decent load tray, better fuel economy than the Shark, and a real driveline with mechanical differentials rather than simulated, plus the ability for the petrol engine to drive the wheels at any speed. ’ From the options currently on the table, and for the price, the Cannon Alpha PHEV would be the one for me





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GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV Carexpert Choice Awards Ute Diesel Power Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) Electric (EV) Value Range Hardware Towing Touring Off-Road Ability Zero-Emissions Range Luxury Items Plush Ride Plush Cabin True 4X4 Capability Low-Range Gearing Locking Differentials Nappa Leather-Accented Trim Heated Ventilated And Massaging Front Seats

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