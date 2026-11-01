Claudia Doumit has wrapped her first Australian feature film, The Fox, a dark comedy filmed in Adelaide, and reflects on working with Sam Neill, Olivia Colman, and leaving Australia to build her career in Los Angeles.

Claudia Doumit has just wrapped her first Australian feature film, a dark comedy directed by Dario Russo and filmed in Adelaide and the surrounding area.

Claudia Doumit Stars In New Australian Film

The 34-year-old Lebanese-Italian-Australian actor describes the film as a modern folktale. It follows a local farmer who catches his fiancee cheating, then meets a talking fox who offers to transform his wife-to-be into his idea of the perfect woman. Doumit plays Diana, the twitchy and high-voltage wife of the local vet. She says the character came from an extreme place.

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I remember saying that Diana is me if I never got therapy, she says with a laugh. She is the end result. The film is called The Fox. The cast includes the late Sam Neill as a foul-beaked magpie, which Doumit describes as a beautiful little leaving gift from the actor.

I am really grateful that I got to share any space with Sam Neill, she says. It is heartbreaking, but he is so phenomenal in it, even just his voice. Heather Mitchell appears as a pokies-addicted bar fly. Doumit jokes that Mitchell just needs to say two words and it is a 10 out of 10.

Then there is Olivia Colman as the fox. I found out she was playing the character two weeks into filming, Doumit says. It is like the cherry on top of this already phenomenal piece of cake. The movie looks and feels like a reprised classic, thanks to Russo's strong direction, a stellar cast and the use of animatronics rather than CGI.

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Dario was so dedicated to making that reality, Doumit says. Her scenes with the animals were filmed using models operated by puppeteers. I remember being on set with the magpie and thinking, I guess I am going to act across from this puppet now, she says. But after the first take, I go, OK great, that is my scene partner.

I am locked in. It is me and this magpie. And all of the other stuff melts away. The Fox imagines a world where animals and humans coexist and communicate.

The look is hand-painted, larger than life, yet grounded and relatable. The actors were directed to play it straight. Dario is a dream, Doumit says. He has the most peculiar, absurd, insane mind, and I loved being anywhere near something that he created.

It was quite refreshing because my brain was working in ways that it had not in a while, she says. It really did feel like a love letter to creativity and art in a way a lot of modern-day content feels stripped of. It felt like a return to something beautiful and real. I think the audience can really feel that, and I certainly felt that when we were filming it.

Actor Moves From Sydney To Los Angeles

Doumit has lived in Los Angeles since she was 19. She grew up in Sydney, spending time in the inner city with her Lebanese-Australian father, Morrie Doumit, a hairdresser, and in suburban Ryde with her Italian-Australian mother, Mary Zavaglia, a beauty entrepreneur. To this day, she has no idea what a haircut costs. Her mother moved to LA a year after she did.

She describes Zavaglia as her biggest champion. She has been there with me for the entire journey, Doumit says. And it is really nice to have someone in your corner in that way, even when you feel at your lowest. She is a super mum in that way.

Zavaglia drove her to auditions, read scripts, filmed video auditions and acted as her biggest cheerleader. She did everything with me, Doumit says. We would be navigating the streets of Los Angeles to get to the audition across town, and she is driving on the other side of the road. She is getting on the highway with six lanes.

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So at the end of every audition, we would come home and we would both be exhausted. Her parents have been nothing but supportive of her bid to become a professional actor. There was never a question of any other career for her. She describes herself as very one-track-minded about it.

No matter how much pushback she got, she was going to do it regardless. When I was 17, I had my heart set on NIDA, she says. And it broke my little heart when I did not get in. I bummed around at Sydney University for two semesters, and then I dropped out.

I did not tell anyone. Instead, she started taking private acting classes. Her mother eventually pieced it together, then gave her advice that stuck. She told her daughter to speak to any industry professionals she knew and ask for their guidance.

All of them told her to leave Australia because she was not going to get work there as a mixed-race performer. That was the reality at the time, she says. The brutal truth was, they said, that my look would not sell in Australia. It was the best piece of advice I could have gotten, really.

It pushed me to search outside my immediate environment. She was told to travel wherever she could get a foot in the door. Go to LA, go to New York, go to London, she recalls being told. Wherever it can stick.

Building A Career In Hollywood

And it just happened to stick in LA. She packed up and did not think twice, quickly landing a talent manager she still works with today. She was also quickly told to come back when she had a visa and an American accent. I remember thinking, oh, that will be easy, I will be back in a few months, she says.

I came back a year and a half later with a student visa and a half-baked American accent. God love my manager, she took me on and started sending me out. A steady stream of TV walk-ons and bit parts eventually led to a role on Eric Kripke's sci-fi fantasy thriller. That show is very much like a bullet train, Doumit says.

That show is a machine. You have to hop on at warp speed, and then just go. Doumit appeared with Jack Quaid at the LA premiere of Novocaine in 2025. Quaid starred in the same series.