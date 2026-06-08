The World Cup is the pinnacle of a referee's career, but the selection process is grueling and unforgiving. One mistake can cost a referee their place on the plane, and the pressure of being there is immense. We follow the journey of FIFA referee Ismail Elfath, who has been selected for his second World Cup, and explore the highs and lows of being a World Cup referee.

It can all end with one bad game: the highs and lows of a World Cup referee. Even the finest miss out on a place at the finals and for those who do get there, decisions can make or break a dream.

FIFA instructor Pierluigi Collina recalls watching Premier League referee Anthony Taylor in a European match, sending him a text to encourage him to improve his movement. Kathryn Nesbitt, the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup knockout match, remembered FIFA instructors asking about decisions she made months earlier in Major League Soccer. One mistake can cost you your place on the plane.

Before the 2010 World Cup, Tom Henning Øvrebø was one of Europe's best referees but denied Chelsea at least one clear penalty in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona and his World Cup was gone. José María Sánchez Martínez appeared set to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup but a run of shaky performances meant his compatriot Alejandro Hernández Hernández was selected instead. Miss out and you might never get another shot.

In June 2025, a top Serie A referee, Marco Guida, joined me on the beach near his home in Naples, fighting to regain fitness after a hamstring injury. He told me the fear of missing the World Cup had affected his mental health: 'If I'm not refereeing in Italy or the Champions League, I won't be selected.

' FIFA left him out. By the next tournament, he will be in his late 40s, which he feared would be too old.

'That's what happened to Øvrebø. The pain still lingers. The margins are so small.

' For referees, the World Cup is the pinnacle. The tournament comes around only every four years, and only a tiny number make the cut.

'First you have to be the best in your own country, and even then you might not be selected,' the former Swiss referee Urs Meier said. From a few countries, FIFA may take two referees, but elsewhere even the finest officials miss out. Uefa selected Germany's Daniel Siebert to referee the Champions League final on 30 May. Between World Cups, FIFA instructors draw up a list of candidate referees and monitor them closely.

At FIFA matches, former referees file reports from the stands; in other games, instructors watch remotely. After watching the Premier League referee Anthony Taylor in a European match, Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's refereeing chief, texted Taylor to encourage him to improve his movement. Kathryn Nesbitt, the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup knockout match, recalled FIFA instructors asking about decisions she had made months earlier in Major League Soccer.

The assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt looks on as Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) and England's Harry Maguire battle for the ball during the 2022 World Cup round of 16 match. One mistake can cost you your place on the plane. Before the 2010 World Cup, Tom Henning Øvrebø was one of Europe's best referees. But in 2009 he denied Chelsea at least one clear penalty in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona and his World Cup was gone.

José María Sánchez Martínez appeared set to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup, but a run of shaky performances meant his compatriot Alejandro Hernández Hernández was selected instead. Miss out and you might never get another shot. In June 2025, I joined Marco Guida, a top Serie A referee, on the beach near his home in Naples. He was fighting to regain fitness after a hamstring injury.

He told me the fear of missing the World Cup had affected his mental health: 'If I'm not refereeing in Italy or the Champions League, I won't be selected.

' FIFA left him out. By the next tournament, he will be in his late 40s, which he feared would be too old.

'That's what happened to Øvrebø. The pain still lingers. The margins are so small.

'or much of the selection cycle, Elfath doubted whether that message would arrive. During the 2024 Copa América, he sustained a serious knee injury. He returned to the pitch a year later, after two operations. Before he could think about the World Cup, he needed to pass FIFA's fitness test.

To referee internationally, officials must complete 40 timed 75m sprints, with only 18 seconds of recovery. World Cup candidates also face additional tests for agility, speed and strength. A certified representative from US Soccer flew to Texas to oversee the test, as did Elfath's assistant referees. If he failed, they would miss the World Cup too.

He passed, but still had to prove himself again. After matches and workouts, he uploaded GPS tracking data from his training devices to apps monitored by FIFA.

'They knew every time I accelerated and decelerated,' he said. He also shared his sleep and recovery data. In December 2025, FIFA cut three names from its list of North American referees under consideration. Elfath survived and was invited to Rio de Janeiro for the final pre-tournament selection seminar, where candidates underwent further evaluation.

A sports scientist measured how their bodies responded under simulated stress, tracking their heart rate and breathing. They reviewed clips of possible penalties. A doctor checked the stability of Elfath's knee.

'As you get closer to the World Cup, we are tracked to a level people don't realise,' he said. For months, every phone ping brought anxiety.

Then, that morning, FIFA's announcement finally came. Soon, texts poured in from friends all around the world. Elfath barely had time to respond. He is one of Major League Soccer's top referees, with a relentless schedule that has taken him from the Tokyo Olympics to the 2022 World Cup, where he was fourth official for the final.

Now, with a day off, he had promised his children his full attention.

'I'd told them I wouldn't be on the phone, and there I was looking at my phone,' Elfath said. 'They called me out! ' The anxiety of World Cup selection is nothing compared to the pressure of being there, Meier says. You're managing history, not just a game





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