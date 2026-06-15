The Horrific Abuse and Murder of Adopted Baby Preston Davey

A teacher and his partner adopted a baby boy, but instead of love, they subjected him to sexual abuse and violence, leading to his murder. The case exposes failures in the adoption system and the depths of human depravity.

A shocking case of child abuse and murder has come to light in the United Kingdom, where a gay couple adopted a baby boy only to subject him to horrific abuse, culminating in his death.

Jamie Varley, a teacher, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley were convicted for the abuse and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey. The baby, who had a difficult start in life, was placed with the couple after being fostered from birth. Over a period of four months, Preston was routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted, according to the prosecution. On 27 July 2023, Varley called emergency services claiming the baby had an accident in the bath, but Preston died soon after.

A postmortem revealed 40 external and internal injuries consistent with forcible penetration and sexual abuse. The jury found Varley guilty of murder, describing him as an arrogant, self-centred liar who used the baby as a sexual plaything. The case has raised serious questions about the adoption processes of local authorities across the UK. Varley presented himself in court as a doting father who had dreamed of having children, but evidence told a different story.

Messages between the couple showed they struggled with the baby from the start, with Varley complaining about being exhausted and the baby being annoying and needy. Some messages were disturbing, indicating a deliberate intent to harm. The trial heard that Varley had a sexual interest in the baby and used him for his own gratification.

McGowan-Fazakerley was also found guilty of multiple counts of child cruelty and sexual abuse for failing to protect the baby and for his own role in the abuse. The couple, who lived in a semi-detached house in Staining near Blackpool, had undergone the adoption process during the pandemic, with Varley taking time off work to care for the baby. Friends and neighbours described them as an ordinary couple, but the truth was far from ordinary.

The baby's biological mother, Sarah Davey, was jailed as a child for murdering a 71-year-old woman, and Preston had been placed with foster carers from five days old. The Coopers, who fostered him, noted that he needed soothing but was a happy baby. When he moved in with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley on 3 April 2023, the problems began. Varley texted his sister, a baby sleep trainer, saying the baby was dead meat after a sleepless night.

The prosecution argued that these messages showed Varley's frustration and willingness to harm the child. The case has shocked the community and prompted calls for a review of adoption procedures to prevent such tragedies in the future





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