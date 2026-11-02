Almost 11,000 students sit HSC legal studies exam covering criminal justice and human rights

Nearly 11,000 HSC students completed a three-hour legal studies exam on Monday, tackling criminal justice, international relations and human rights. Teachers at Nagle College say the subject requires constant engagement with news and law reform.

Almost 11,000 students completed a three-hour legal studies exam on Monday, answering questions on the criminal justice system, international relations and human rights, as well as two topics of choice.

It is the rare high school subject where analysing grisly murders, domestic violence and high-profile sexual assault cases is explicitly encouraged. Knowledge of current events, news, politics and law reform is crucial. Madhuri Somani, Ericka Brillo and Harkirat Kaur from Nagle College in Blacktown said legal studies gave them the chance to learn about world events. About 60 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 24 have never flicked through a physical newspaper.

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Teachers Encourage Students To Follow Breaking News

At Nagle College, legal studies teachers Diana Shean and Karen Vasarelli say each lesson begins with a discussion about the news. When phones ping with breaking news alerts during class, Shean encourages students to pick up their devices. Kids have to have their fingertips on the news and on what is happening constantly, Shean said. It also means that no subject, be it rape, murder or terrorism, is off limits.

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The topics are controversial, she said. They are confronting. Even if a person has not had that experience, they become quite connected through their own emotions and how they perceive it. In the exam on Monday, the Nagle College students leaned on their knowledge of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins at Parliament House to answer a question about the effectiveness of courts at protecting human rights.

Students Apply Real World Cases To Exams

For seven marks, Somani argued that Higgins primarily achieved justice through non-legal routes such as the media. Shean said the subject can be eye-opening for students whose concepts of justice rarely align with the realities of the legal system. She noted a classroom discussion about the domestic violence murders of Hannah Clarke and her three children in Queensland in 2020.

My class were quite enraged that the police did not help when it was first identified that there was a problem, she said. Which was a good segue into being able to look at the reforms and the changes that the police have put in, she said. She pointed to Sam Wood’s alleged strangulation of his wife and his denial of bail.

Sam Wood Case Shows Evolution In Police Reaction

I kind of wish I had class with them now because then we could look at the Sam Wood case and see how it has evolved so much in terms of police reaction, she said. Ten years ago, no, I would say even two years ago, his bail denial would not have happened. Brillo, who hopes to study speech pathology at university, said the study gets ingrained in you.

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Whenever you see things happen, I always unconsciously link it back to the syllabus, she said. I think it is nifty, it broadens so much of your knowledge in a niche way, she said. The exam remains a key test of how well students connect legal theory to real-world events and reforms.