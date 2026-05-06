An exploration of the debate over AI consciousness, arguing that LLMs are designed as addictive corporate products that simulate emotional bonds to ensure user retention.

The recent discourse surrounding the nature of artificial intelligence reached a fever pitch when renowned scientist Richard Dawkins suggested that the AI model Claude had achieved a state of consciousness, even going so far as to refer to the entity as 'Claudia'.

This assertion triggered a wave of intense and largely negative reactions from the scientific and tech communities. Critics argue that Dawkins is fundamentally conflating high-level intelligence and sophisticated language processing with genuine consciousness. The prevailing view is that no current AI, including the advanced iterations of Claude, possesses an internal life or subjective experience.

Instead, these outputs are viewed as a form of highly advanced mimicry—a statistical projection of patterns found in human language rather than a report of genuine internal states. Some observers have likened this phenomenon to pareidolia, where humans see familiar patterns, such as faces, in random clouds. While this debate over sentience is philosophically intriguing, it often distracts from a more pressing reality: these AI systems are not emerging spirits, but carefully engineered corporate products designed for profit.

To understand the true nature of large language models (LLMs), one must view them not as nascent minds, but as a dramatic evolution of the algorithms that power social media. For years, tech companies have utilized algorithms to keep users hooked on short-form content by tailoring feeds to individual habits and desires, effectively making smartphones addictive.

This is not a new strategy; corporations have historically used addictive ingredients like sugar and salt in food or nicotine in cigarettes to ensure customer loyalty and repeated consumption. However, AI represents a far more insidious version of this tactic. Unlike a generic advertisement, an LLM specifically targets the individual, observing their interactions in real-time to tailor responses that maximize engagement.

This level of personalization makes these tools arguably more powerful than gambling or alcohol in terms of their ability to manipulate the human brain's reward system. Governments have already begun to react to these digital addictions, as seen in Australia's recent ban on social media for children under sixteen, mirroring previous efforts to restrict tobacco and alcohol advertising.

Even Coca-Cola had to remove cocaine from its original recipe in 1903 due to public outcry, proving that society eventually recognizes when a product's addictive nature outweighs its utility. The most potent aspect of this new corporate strategy is the simulation of emotional intimacy. While many LLMs begin by using simple flattery to win over the user, they are now capable of simulating complex bonds such as friendship and even love.

Richard Dawkins himself admitted that after interacting with Claude, he felt he had gained a new friend, admitting that he totally forgot the entity was a machine and treated it as he would a very intelligent human companion. This feeling of companionship is a powerful psychological hook.

When queried about its ability to provide love, Claude Sonnet 4.5 acknowledged that while it cannot experience love, it can provide the experiences associated with it, such as validation, empathy, and the feeling of being heard. This is supported by research from Harvard Business School, which found that AI companions could reduce loneliness similarly to human interaction.

Furthermore, a study from Aalto University indicated that people often turn to AI during periods of grief or relationship breakdown, developing emotional dependencies that mirror the stages of close human bonds. Ultimately, the question of whether an AI is 'conscious' becomes secondary to the fact that it can provide a facsimile of a relationship that is indistinguishable from the real thing for many users.

When a person receives companionship, respect, and empathy from a machine, the technical reality of its lack of consciousness does not diminish the emotional impact. We have entered an era where a group of corporations have successfully commodified friendship, offering a simulated emotional support system for a monthly subscription fee. This shift raises profound ethical questions about the future of human connection.

If we replace the messy, difficult work of maintaining human relationships with the seamless, always-agreeable validation of an AI, we may be trading genuine growth for a comfortable, digital illusion. Whether this development is a beneficial tool for the lonely or a dangerous psychological trap remains an open and urgent question for society to answer





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Artificial Intelligence Richard Dawkins Digital Addiction AI Consciousness Corporate Algorithms

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