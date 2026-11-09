ASIC warns lead generators pushing risky super switches as 7600 clients invest $680m

ASIC has warned Australians about lead generators who pressure people into switching superannuation into high-risk investments, after a review found more than 7600 new clients invested nearly $680 million through such referrals.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has warned Australians to be wary of lead generators who put life savings at risk by coaxing people to switch their superannuation and introducing them to dodgy financial services, often at the request of licensed financial advisers.

ASIC Warns Against Risky Lead Generators

ASIC said these businesses, which critics say use high-pressure tactics to push people into risky investment options, are using marketing techniques such as social media ads and unsolicited phone calls to identify consumers and introduce them to financial services offerings. ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said receiving a call out of the blue was a warning sign in itself when it comes to advice on super.

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He said thousands of Australians had lost large amounts of retirement savings after being lured into financial advice deals that started with conversations with lead generators who then convinced them to switch their super into high-risk investments. When those investments go south, people can lose everything, he said.

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Kirkland noted lead generators often begin with an offer that sounds reasonable, such as a super health check or a super review, but really they are trying to harvest personal information so they can pepper people with phone calls. Social media has made it much easier for lead generators to wreak harm, he said.

In its review, the commission found unqualified lead generators used potentially misleading statements, fear-based claims and non-like-for-like performance comparisons to persuade clients to seek a review of their super arrangements or to switch their investments. If you receive a call from anybody wanting to talk to you about your superannuation, that in itself is a warning sign, Kirkland said. They will often start out sounding really friendly and helpful, he added.

Failures in Adviser Licensing Controls

The commission said it had found material weakness in the controls used by some advice licensees who employ, or allow their representatives to employ, lead generators. Involving lead generation in financial advice is likely to be inconsistent with the obligations that apply to financial advisers and their authorising licensees, including the obligations to act in the best interests of their clients and to only provide personal advice if appropriately authorised, the commission said.

ASIC said such activities put advisers and licence holders at risk of breaking the law. Kirkland said the simplest message for consumers is that they should never feel pressured to switch their super in a short period of time.

If anybody that you have never met wants to talk to you on the phone about moving your super, and they are trying to get you to make that decision and sign on the bottom line, that should be an immediate warning sign because for far too many people, that has actually resulted in them losing lots of money, he said. The commissioner also pointed to the collapses of Shield Master and First Guardian as examples of the potential fallout when financial services providers do not act in the best interest of Australian investors.

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The commission said about 12,000 investors lost more than $1 billion in these collapses, with many being advised to make these investments after being approached by a lead generator. Across 15 Australian financial services licensees reviewed by the commission, more than 7600 new clients, roughly one-third of total new clients, were obtained through lead generation services between January 2025 and June 2025.

Millions Lost in High Risk Superannuation Switching

These customers invested nearly $680 million following lead generation referrals, and more than 90 per cent of this was superannuation money. Licensees deducted $9.8 million in upfront service fees and clients agreed to a further $4.5 million in annual ongoing fees, the commission also found. Five of the licensees examined by the commission did not have controls or standards in place that prohibited, or were likely to identify, high-risk superannuation switching by their authorised representative.

While Kirkland said lead generation was not necessarily against the law, giving personal financial advice without an appropriate license or qualification, and licensed providers allowing these sorts of activities, was in breach of the law. We have already issued multiple consumer warnings, we have banned financial advisers, we have cancelled financial services licenses, and we have taken formal action through the courts, he said.

We will continue to do so where we find individuals and businesses who are breaching the law through their involvement in lead generation. For those looking to get financial advice safely, Kirkland directs people to the ASIC Moneysmart website.

In general, it is much better for you to decide you want to get some financial advice and approach somebody who is appropriately qualified for that advice than it is to receive advice from somebody who has rung you out of the blue, he said.