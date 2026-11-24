A local insider guide to Newcastle, NSW highlights ocean baths, heritage cinemas, harbour views and a short drive to Shoal Bay, with the city described as Australia second-oldest entering a bold new era.

Newcastle, Australia second-oldest city, has entered a bold new era, according to an insider guide to the New South Wales coastal destination. The guide rounds up where to swim, eat, drink, shop and stay, from historic ocean pools to late-night record bars.

A 1960s blue weatherboard home owned by Silverchair Daniel Johns is noted for having arguably the best view in town. In Newcastle East, seafood restaurant and bar Scottie is described as an institution for good reason, with exceptional food, an excellent natural wine list and an idyllic seaside location. Frenchie, in the heart of town, is an intimate spot with an unmissable cheeseburger.

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Essential Food And Drink Spots

For coffee, specialty drinks, baked goods and very good panini, Sunnyboy is a local go-to, with two locations at Dixon Park and Foreshore Park. No trip to Newy is complete without a swim in Merewether Ocean Baths. The bonus is that the shallow, sandy bottom pool is perfect for little kids. The 1970s heritage-listed Tower Cinemas screens new releases as well as classics.

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Find beautifully curated items such as Thonet, Maison Balzac and Cultiver Linen at Monsoon Living, housed in a beautiful terrace on King Street. For something you can keep forever, head to Artefact in Cooks Hill, which specialises in fine handmade jewellery. Nab one of its signature welded bracelets for the perfect Newcastle souvenir. The Bogey Hole is Australia oldest purpose-built ocean pool, dating back to 1819.

Tucked away below King Edward Park, this pool is the perfect place to cool off and soak up local history. Done all that? It is less than an hour drive to Shoal Bay. Swim in the clear blue waters, climb Mount Tomaree, then enjoy a long lunch at Atmos, where you should order the taramosalata, or Shoal Bay Country Club.

Accommodation And Late Night Venues

Crystalbrook Kingsley and Little National are great for business travellers. Little National has a library for you to work in, with booths or open-plan workspaces. To eat, try Maru Hi-Fi, a late-night record bar on Union Street with yummy cocktails and Japanese fusion food. The Lass O Gowrie pub, alias The Lass, is always a vibe; I have been to many birthdays in its beer garden.

Little French Cafe is our regular for coffee and pastry. You will not regret a trip to The Lock-Up. It is amazing. The walk up to Nobbys Lighthouse stretches your legs and offers spectacular views.

For a retail fix, Newcastle Art Gallery shop has pieces by local artisans and plenty of art books. Nearby is Blackbird Corner, the perfect shop to find a gift for yourself or a friend. Stock is sourced from artists all over Australia, plus a few special house-made items, too. MAC yapang is a beautifully located art gallery on the shores of Lake Macquarie in Booragul, with a sculpture park to picnic in.

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QT Newcastle invites guests to request some rock oysters and champagne to their room on arrival, then head up to the rooftop bar for sunset views. It is in the East End, so you are a short walk from beaches, bars and, of course, Humbug. Starting the day with a coffee from Floozy is a good shout. It is a roastery where you can get a world-class filter or espresso.

Ethical Dining And Local Markets

The owners are legends and have such a high level of care for their product and a strong commitment to ethical sourcing. Then do brunch or lunch at Equium Social. Its approach to a modern cafe menu is considered, unique and ultimately nourishing. Get a long black and the Nordic plate with pumpernickel, gravlax and lots of fresh and pickled things.

If you like books, records and clothes with a post-punk flavour, head to Abicus in Cooks Hill. Abicus on Darby Street has a curated collection of records, books and fashion leaning heavily into post-punk, indie rock and vintage. Newcastle City Farmers Market on Sunday mornings will give you that locals-only feeling. While there, browse Cuchillos Tigre for rugged and stylish locally made knives from recycled materials, and maybe get a quote on a custom piece.

Or you could grab a meal at Bangkok Nights or Hokkaiya in Hamilton before you hit up Hamilton Station Hotel for a local punk or metal show. Nothing beats the Hunter Valley for a day out. Two-hatted restaurant EXP is a must-do if you can get a booking.