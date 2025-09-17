The Internet: A Clown's Guide to Surviving the Digital Abyss

Rae and Will, a silent clown duo, share their unique perspective on the internet – a chaotic yet inspiring space. From finding comedic gold to relying on it for creative inspiration, they reveal how the endless scroll has shaped their world.

We are Rae and Will, AKA raeandwill, a clown duo who specialize in mime. Asking us to write about the 10 funniest things we've seen on the internet is technically considered a hate crime. But the endless scroll of other people plugging their clown shows has taught us that we have to maintain our digital facade or risk being unbooked and unblessed. And if there's one thing the world desperately needs more of, it's clown shows. (We aren't joking.) So here we are.

Will thinks the internet is a demonic, vacuous hole that is slowly stripping him of his humanity. And Rae is convinced that the internet has made her stronger, hotter, funnier, and in no way damaged her brain. While these might look like differing takes on the internet, they're really just ways of coping with the fact that we live in a world of never-ending loops of AI foods eating themselves. Some of us try to pull away, some of us dive in headfirst, but in the end, we're all just scrolling through the chaos together. And, diva, that's where the magic happens. Creatively, the internet is our third collaborator. Before anything becomes a multi-award-winning show (we have to show off; see: fear of being unbooked and unblessed), our ideas usually start online. We spend months hoarding vibes: collecting images, videos, and random clips that feel connected to the seed of our project. An essential watch for any budding young actor who wants to become a silent clown in the future. There are at least three separate posts of lessons in there. Happy scrolling. During Covid, in the dying days of President Trump's first term, we had a glimmer of hope – Jennifer Lopez's performance at Joe Biden's inauguration. While JLo's self-funded film (an incredible double feature) both deserve to be on this list, it's this moment that takes the cake for me. Specifically her decision to mash up America the Beautiful and This Land Is Your Land with her 1999 party anthem Let's Get Loud.





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Internet Clowns Humor Creativity Digital Culture

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The four-man fight to stop Daicos as bizarre new vote reality hangs over Brownlow — Ultimate guideAFL: Lions coach Chris Fagan has backed 2-time Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale in to play in a Grand Final, if Brisbane can get past the Pies in the preliminary final.

Read more »

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect had ties to gaming culture and the ‘dark internet’. Here’s how they radicaliseBullet casings found at the scene of the shooting were inscribed with various messages linked to online gaming and meme subcultures.

Read more »

On Drugs by Justin Smith-Ruiu review – a philosopher’s guide to psychedelicsWhat if Descartes had melted his brain on acid? Find out in this mind-expanding exploration of drugs and formal philosophy

Read more »

Will Bartolo and Rae Colquhoun-Fairweather: the 10 funniest things we have ever seen (on the internet)The clown duo share what makes them laugh, including pop divas, unhinged mobile game ads and Kermit unmasked

Read more »

A million people logged on to track a short UK flight. No one knows whyThe rise of flight tracking websites has turned planespotting from a niche and nerdy pastime to a tool for internet sleuths and curious fans.

Read more »

Israeli troops push further into Gaza City as more Palestinians fleeThousands of Palestinians have streamed south, seeking safety as Israeli strikes hit Gaza’s phone and internet infrastructure.

Read more »