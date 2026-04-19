The Invisible Man: How a Nepali Student's Homeless Death Exposed Gaps in Australian Support Systems

The story of Bikram Lama, a Nepali student who died homeless in Sydney at 32, reveals critical failures in Australia's homelessness services, particularly for non-residents who fall through legal and support loopholes.

The isolated and tragic passing of Bikram Lama has illuminated a significant deficiency in the provisions available for individuals experiencing homelessness. Lama, a young Nepali man, arrived in Australia with aspirations of studying computer science, but his journey took a grim turn, culminating in his death at the age of 32 while without a home in Sydney.

His daily routine involved emerging from a sleeping bag nestled amongst the foliage near the busy St James station entrance, a stark contrast to the stream of office workers rushing past, their attention focused elsewhere. Lama seemed largely indifferent to the bustle, his focus often on the flock of pigeons that frequented the area. Joe Trueman, who now busks at the station and was once homeless himself, affectionately nicknamed Lama the birdman due to this peculiar ritual.

Trueman observed that the pigeons would anticipate Lama's return, congregating in expectation of his arrival with breadcrumbs. This established routine abruptly ceased during a severe heatwave in December. For nearly a week, Lama's lifeless body lay undiscovered, passed by an estimated 100,000 people using St James station.

Erin Longbottom, a nursing unit manager with St Vincent’s homelessness health service, described the situation as if Lama were an invisible person. When station staff finally found him on December 7th, his body had decomposed to such an extent that police could not visually identify him, necessitating a DNA test.

Guardian Australia's extensive investigation into Bikram Lama's life reveals a tragic narrative of someone who fell through the system. The inquiry traced his roots to a remote village in Nepal and followed the threads of his life in Sydney, attempting to understand how a student's dream devolved into a forgotten death. The findings expose a critical gap in the responses from both federal and state governments to homelessness.

Specifically, it highlights the difficulties faced by non-residents who, despite arriving legally, lose their visa status or fail to secure permanent residency. These individuals are often excluded from essential support systems, including temporary or social housing, legal employment, and crucial social security payments. Furthermore, access to public healthcare is frequently denied, leaving them vulnerable and without recourse.

Longbottom emphasized the intrinsic value of every human life, regardless of their immigration status or circumstances. She expressed profound sadness at the thought of Lama’s perceived hopelessness. In 2013, Lama’s family in Makwanpur, Nepal, made significant sacrifices, selling farmland to fund his university education in computer science.

His sister-in-law, Usha Lama, recounted the financial strain involved, while his nephew, Milan Rumba, noted the infrequent contact over the years, with a seven-year gap preceding any recent communication. The family’s limited understanding of Lama’s fate was further underscored by a recent request from Nepal's ministry of foreign affairs.

The Nepali embassy in Australia had been contacted by Australian police seeking DNA samples from Lama’s elderly mother for identification. While the sample was provided in Kathmandu, the family remains in the dark about the results and any details concerning Lama's death, his location at the time, or whether the DNA confirmed his identity. Lama’s mother expressed her distress, finding it difficult to eat and awaiting confirmation of the DNA report, which she believes will bring clarity and allow for the performance of last rites





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The Invisible Man: Bikram Lama's Tragic Death Highlights Homelessness Service Gaps in SydneyThe lonely death of Bikram Lama, a young Nepali man who died homeless in Sydney at the age of 32, has exposed critical failures in the city's homelessness services. His story, marked by a simple routine of feeding pigeons near St James station, highlights how easily vulnerable individuals can become invisible to society and the services meant to help them.

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