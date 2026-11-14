Martin's Potato Rolls Now Sold at Woolworths Nationwide for $5.70 a Four-Pack

Martin's Potato Rolls, the American buns used by Shake Shack and top Australian burger joints, have launched at Woolworths nationwide for $5.70 a four-pack, far below the $29 specialty-grocer price for a 12-pack.

Martin's Potato Rolls, the squishy, golden-topped buns favoured by chefs and some of the country's hottest burger joints, have hit Woolworths shelves nationwide. A four-pack now costs $5.70, a fraction of the price fans previously paid at specialty grocers such as Vic's Meat and Meatsmith, where a 12-pack sells for $29.

The yellow, turmeric-dyed rolls are the bun of choice for US burger chain Shake Shack. In Australia they are used at Eat at Rob's, Chebbo's Burgers, UrgerBae and Humble Buns in Sydney, and at Easey's, Macgregor's Original and Good Good Burgers in Melbourne, among others.

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Rise of Smash Burgers Drives Popularity

The company behind Martin's has been around since 1955, but its popularity in Australia has coincided with the rise of the smash burger, an American-style hamburger made on crisp, lacy beef patties that have been smashed on a grill. Many chefs prefer potato buns for burgers. Potato starch holds more water than wheat starch, so the rolls stay soft and moist while neatly absorbing any grease.

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Until now, the supermarket bun aisle has offered slim pickings, particularly for those wanting to make smash burgers at home, says Ali Chebbani, owner of Chebbo's Burgers in Marrickville and Bexley. He uses Martin's buns for his Oklahoma Smash burger and local Balgowlah-made BoS milk buns for the rest of the menu, including the cheeseburger.

When I started my TikTok page in 2020, I was showing people how to make smash burgers at home and, at the time, the only decent option was an Aldi brioche bun, he says. Even the old Tip Top rolls had their place when making the Aussie burger, he says. But for the way we're eating burgers now, the American-style smash burger, using a Tip Top roll would be blasphemy.

Chefs Debate Quality of Potato Buns

Michael Carter of Eat at Rob's in Sydney's Rozelle sells thousands of smash burgers a week on Martin's soft, springy buns. We use Martin's because it's the true American burger bun, he says. We've looked at some local stuff and to be honest, you can get close to it, but they're not the same. Others, such as Hi Hi Burger in Bondi Junction, prefer to give Martin's a miss.

Paul Allam, co-founder of Sydney's Bourke Street Bakery, developed his own potato roll for Hi Hi Burger, which he also sells at his bakeries for $5.50 for a four-pack. I used to love Martin's Potato Rolls when I lived in New York. They're really nice and squishy, especially for a smash burger, he says. One reason he no longer buys them is the ingredients list.

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I don't think you want to get into reading the fine print on the back because you will end up seeing quite a lot of numbers, it gives you a bit of an idea of why they last so long. Another reason is the food miles. The buns are baked in the United States and shipped frozen to international markets, such as Japan, Russia and Australia.

Controversy Surrounds Martin's Potato Rolls

Then there's just the supply chain issue of sending buns across the ocean and into our market, says Allam. The buns have also attracted controversy in the US. In 2022, it emerged that Martin's executive chairman, James Martin, had donated $110,000 to Doug Mastriano, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, prompting calls for a boycott. When it comes to making burgers, Raph Rashid from Juanita Peaches in Brunswick believes the bread is just as important as the meat.

While we bake our own buns, there is also a lot of great bread out there in Australia, he says. Steve Lichter, co-owner and chef of Butchers Diner in Melbourne, agrees. His kitchen also makes its buns from scratch. We intentionally went with a milk bun because we didn't want the bun to take over the flavour of the burger, he says.

At home, though, he's more than happy to use the potato buns from LaManna bakery in Essendon Fields. Erina is Good Food's national food editor and app editor. Previously, Erina held a number of editing roles at delicious.com.au and writing roles at Broadsheet and Concrete Playground.