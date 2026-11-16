Jensen Huang Resigns from Nvidia After Infidelity Scandal Involving Alleged Chinese Intelligence Operative

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia CEO after apologising for infidelity and misleading senior colleagues about his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is alleged but unproven to have worked for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's market value has dropped more than $US1.8 trillion since its October 6 closing high, though the decline began before the scandal broke.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia after apologising for infidelity and facing questions about what he told company leaders. He seemingly misled senior colleagues about his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

Allegations that Alice Huang worked for Chinese intelligence remain unproven. Beijing denies them, and they have not been independently verified. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were pictured at a Shanghai restaurant. CEO means chief executive officer.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim CEO

Nvidia CEO Role vs Personal Life

The job involves allocating capital, choosing people and making decisions that increase the value of a business. It does not ordinarily mean chief erotic officer, a position generally absent from the organisational chart, though not always from the organisation. Huang's departure from Nvidia has brought these competing job descriptions into unfortunate proximity. If two consenting adults conduct a private relationship without coercion, favouritism, company money or business consequences, I struggle to see why shareholders expect visiting rights to the bedroom.

What they do with their bits is quite literally their affair. But a relationship involving a suspected intelligence operative warrants scrutiny because secrets and security could be involved. Workplace relationships, which reporting indicates Huang also indulged in, can affect promotions, complaints and whether anyone feels safe saying no. Executive shake-up invidia - the Latin for envy. It isn't actually an acronym, although Net Value Implodes During Intimate Adventures now suggests itself.

A little cumbersome for the business cards, but admirably clear about the investment risks. The company's market value has been rooted too. Since its October 6 closing high it has dropped more than $US1.8 trillion. That is eighteen hundred billion dollars.

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That decline began before the scandal broke, however. Attributing the entire loss to Huang's private activities would be accounting by gossip. Beneath public prurience sits a worthwhile question: how much of a chief executive does a company actually employ? Their judgment, certainly.

Their working time, leadership and ability to distinguish a promising opportunity from an approaching catastrophe. Does it also employ their marriage? Their weekends? The entire troublesome acreage of their personality?

Separating Business Proficiency From Private Indiscretion

If we insist that everyone managing a business must also be an exemplary spouse, we will substantially reduce the talent pool without necessarily improving the quarterly results. Sexual indiscretion and business proficiency are separate issues. People can be competent in one part of life and appalling in another. Anyone who has met a brilliant surgeon who can't operate a dishwasher knows that ability isn't distributed evenly.

Nor is virtue. Plenty of devoted husbands have bankrupted companies without once taking off their wedding rings. I don't want my investment manager selected for their suitability to lead a church picnic. I want them to understand investment.

Sure, it would be nice if they are pleasant to their spouse, but I wouldn't authorise a management fee for checking. Jensen Huang eyes shock Nvidia return: report. The defence of privacy nevertheless has limits. A consensual affair outside work is one thing.

A relationship with someone whose career you control, an undisclosed business conflict, or misleading your own company's lawyers is another. Such questions belong in the boardroom because they concern power, judgment and whether anyone can believe what the boss tells them. A board can reasonably decide that someone who deceives it is no longer suitable to lead the business. It needn't commission a theological inquiry into adultery.

Donald Trump was found liable by a civil jury for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. He nevertheless returned to the presidency. It seems the public has different recruitment criteria for someone running a technology company and someone running the country with the codes to its nuclear weapons. A board fears a scandal will damage the brand.

A politician can make the scandal part of the brand, and sell more hats. This doesn't excuse Huang. Trump's conduct isn't a transferable indemnity policy. The other car going faster doesn't excuse a speeding ticket.

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But it does make the public solemnity rather difficult to swallow. Do we sometimes punish an available offender with extra enthusiasm because we're frustrated by people who seem beyond punishment? I suspect we do. Anger surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and demands for accountability don't evaporate when institutions fail to satisfy them.

Appetite remains, then a conspicuous executive supplies a face, a fortune and a sufficiently humiliating story. That suspicion isn't proof of what motivates any particular board. Nor is being named in somebody's address book proof of wrongdoing. We should remember both things before raising the gallows.

Corporate Reaction To Jensen Huang Resignation

Other executives will be nervous: those with undisclosed workplace relationships, boards that have avoided awkward questions, assistants whose calendars look like evidence registers. Some observers may privately envy the adventure. Others will simply be grateful their worst conference decision was karaoke.

Meanwhile, corporate communications reaches for its emergency vocabulary. Deep disappointment. Personal reflection. A difficult decision.

Commitment to values. No press release explains they thought they could ride this out until they saw the photos. Jensen Huang saw what was coming and, unusually, took a quick clean bullet. Having $145 billion in the bank made it easier.

He can still afford Netflix. I want chief executives judged on whether they can be trusted with the company: its money, its people, its information and its future. Private behaviour becomes the company's business when it puts those things at risk. That's a demanding standard.

It should be. It's also rather more useful than appointing the board to supervise the nation's bedrooms. But good news lurks in this tawdry yarn. There's no shortage of speculation about AI taking over the world, trashing employment as we know it and possibly eliminating.

Toby Ralph is CEO at The Ad Department, a marketer and market researcher specialising in persuasion who sits on a few boards.