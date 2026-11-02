Melbourne Cup Fashion Experts Advise Restraint and Personal Style for Cup Day Looks

Fashion experts say restraint, fit and personal style are key to a winning Melbourne Cup look. Camilla Freeman-Topper, Michelle Greene and tailor Johnson share advice on avoiding costume-like outfits.

Fashion experts say restraint and personal style are the keys to a successful Melbourne Cup look. Camilla Freeman-Topper, co-founder and creative director of Camilla and Marc, advises avoiding too many competing elements.

She says too many competing elements can take away from the look. Freeman-Topper recommends choosing one hero piece and letting it lead. That hero piece could be a dress, blazer, colour or headwear. She also says you do not need to make every element of your outfit a statement.

Also read Kevin Blake Calls for Emergency Horses in Melbourne Cup After Late Scratching

Prioritise Fit and Tailoring

Freeman-Topper adds that prioritising fit is essential. The most memorable looks are usually the best tailored and feel effortless, not the most elaborate. She also recommends sculptural tailoring as a failsafe option. Sculptural tailoring is an elevated take on traditional dressing, with shape and proportion that make it interesting.

Advertisement

In a country where the default style setting is laid-back and effortless, occasions like the Melbourne Cup offer a rare opportunity to lean in to excess and dress a little over the top. But with great power comes great responsibility. Racegoers can sometimes end up looking more like Effie Trinket than Zara Tindall with their extravagant looks. Freeman-Topper also suggests that if you have left your outfit to the last minute, look to your own wardrobe.

Michelle Greene, co-founder of Jaggad and a guest of G.H. Mumm, has attended the Melbourne Cup since her mid-20s. Some of her earliest memories are of having Melbourne Cup celebrations at school. With the insight of many years of experience, she says the key to a winning fashion formula is sticking to what you know.

Stay True to Your Own Style

Greene says it is really important just to stay true to yourself and not to overthink it. She has chosen a vibrant red Jacquemus dress and a leopard print pillbox hat by Millinery Jill for her Cup Day look. She advises going back to the pieces you know you feel great and comfortable in. A well-cut dress or a strong tailored look is always a good starting point, Greene says.

Choose one piece that does the work for you, then keep the accessories considered and simple. This approach helps avoid the risk of looking more like Effie Trinket than Zara Tindall. Johnson, founder of P. Johnson, says a common mistake is treating the occasion like a costume rather than clothing. He notes that while excess can work for some, it does not work for the majority.

Advertisement

Johnson says most men typically look a little stronger with less information: purer, simpler outfits, using beautiful fabrics. At the end of the day, Greene believes there is more to admire in people experimenting with fashion. She says a lot of people say they put on a persona when they wear their outfit. And it is great they are confident in themselves enough to do that and make a bit of a statement.