The Killings at Parrish Station: A Cosmic Approach to the Classic Outback Mystery

The Killings at Parrish Station is a six-part series that takes a cosmic approach to the classic outback mystery. The series follows Detective Georgia Cooke, a woman haunted by an unsolved massacre in the desert.

The Killings at Parrish Station is a six-part series that takes a cosmic approach to the classic outback mystery . The series follows Detective Georgia Cooke , a woman haunted by an unsolved massacre in the desert.

The series jumps between two timelines, one set in 1987 and the other in 2024. In 1987, Cooke and her partner Michael Thorne investigate the murder of four scientists at Parrish Station, an isolated research post in the Australian desert. The murders are cruel and ritualistic, with all but one of the teeth removed from a victim. Fast-forward to 2024, and Cooke is released from an institution to investigate copycat killings that have begun to surface.

The series explores the themes of trauma, injustice, and the pursuit of truth. The world is brought to life by a talented crew, including composer Michael Yezerski, and a stacked cast. The series stars Mia Wasikowska and Xavier Samuel as younger and older versions of Cooke, and Heather Mitchell and Robert Taylor as older versions of Cooke and Thorne. The series is available to stream on Stan from June 24





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The Killings At Parrish Station Australian Television Outback Mystery Detective Georgia Cooke Mia Wasikowska Xavier Samuel Heather Mitchell Robert Taylor

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