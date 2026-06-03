The Legendary RAAF Apprentices of the 1960s and 1970s

RAAF apprentices of the 1960s and 1970s were known for their legendary efforts, including disassembling and reassembling aircraft under cover of darkness. The skills they imparted were so impressive that they left in high spirits, unaware that every third apprentice group had been doing the same thing since the 1960s.

The shenanigans with Bambinos, baby Austins and that Lancia (C8) brought to mind the legendary efforts of RAAF apprentices in the '70s who could, under cover of darkness, disassemble the retired Vampires twin boom configuration aircraft used in training and reassemble said aircraft around the main parade ground flagpole as their departing gesture.

We, the training staff, were actually quite proud of the skills we had managed to impart. They left in high spirits having 'put one over on us' without realising that every third apprentice group had been doing the same thing since the 1960s. One morning in the 1950s, a small car appeared on the high table in the dining room in Wesley College at Sydney University. It belonged to one of the resident tutors.

Whoever did the dis-assembly/assembly overnight had probably worked harder than they ever did at their studies. The wrath of the master was such that it was gone by dinner time. As one who is now barred from Letters and Column 8, I thank C8 for noting the misuse of 'fulsome', almost every day in all parliaments and on media broadcasts. It was probably over 20 years ago I begged Granny to take up the cudgel on this one.

Better late than never. Wholesome praise and thank you, Seppo. While our clothes dryer isn't as well-travelled as Carole Baxter's, it is also 55-years-old and still going strong. We bought it when pregnant with our first child to dry nappies.

Many grannies will remember the days before disposables. A solar-powered dryer is still performing admirably after almost 60 years. It's a Hills Hoist no less! But it needs some fossil fuel about once a month to help it: a teaspoon full of used engine oil does the trick.

Following on from Faye Taylor's bird poo query, can someone also enlighten me as to why a tissue only goes through with a dark load? With Sonnie Hopkins' list of famous Bach family members, let's not overlook P.D. Q. Bach. If you can get his work it is quite unforgettable





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RAAF Apprentices Disassembling Aircraft Reassembling Aircraft Legendary Efforts 1960S And 1970S

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Zealand footballer Tim Payne gains millions of Instagram followers after being identified as World Cup's least known playerTim Payne, a 32-year-old right-back for Wellington Phoenix, saw his Instagram followers skyrocket from 4,000 to over 4.2 million in three days after an influencer campaign. He is now New Zealand's most followed football account, surpassing the All Blacks and national team captain Chris Wood.

Read more »

Melbourne public housing tower demolition to cost $12 billion, government refuses inquiry documentsThe Victorian government will proceed with plans to demolish all 44 of Melbourne's inner-city public housing towers by 2051 at an estimated cost of $12-$13 billion. It rejected an inquiry's recommendation to halt the project and refused to hand over 146 secret cabinet documents. Technical assessments claim retrofitting the 1960s towers to modern codes is impossible. Critics say the plan lacks community support, expert backing, and transparency.

Read more »

Peabo Bryson, A Whole New World and Beauty and the Beast singer, diesPeabo Bryson, known for his Grammy and Oscar-winning Disney collaborations, has died at 75.

Read more »

Rediscovering a Photographic Past: Negatives from the 1970sThe author reflects on discovering old black-and-white negatives from their youth, including a forgotten landscape shot from 1979, while reminiscing about their first job at a book supply store that allowed them to afford a camera. The narrative explores the tactile nature of film photography contrasted with the ephemerality of digital storage.

Read more »