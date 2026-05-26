The Life and Legacy of Sister Myree Harris

Sister Myree Harris devoted her life to the care and causes of the marginalised: society’s cast-offs, the mentally ill, the homeless, drug-addicted, disabled and destitute. With a strong religious faith and unwavering commitment to her mission, she made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and families. From volunteering at a community house for homeless men, to establishing a registered charity: the Gethsemane Community, Harris worked tirelessly to provide care and support to those in need. Her advocacy for the homeless and mentally ill led to numerous improvements in the lives of those she served. Harris’s legacy continues to be felt through the numerous organisations and initiatives she helped establish and lead. The Compeer program, which she founded, continues to provide vital support to people with mental illness across Australia and around the world. The Gethsemane Centre, which she established, remains a beacon of hope and care for those in need. Harris’s unwavering commitment to her faith and her mission has inspired a new generation of advocates and activists to take up the cause of the homeless and the mentally ill.

Sister Myree Harris devoted her life to the care and causes of the marginalised: society’s cast-offs, the mentally ill, the homeless, drug-addicted, disabled and destitute.

As a Josephite nun in 1989, she had volunteered at a community house for alcoholic and homeless men in Melbourne and realized that the most basic needs of those marginalised men and the thousands like them were not being met, condemning them to a fringe existence in substandard boarding houses, hostels or on the streets. She recalled later visits to some NSW boarding houses saying the wretchedness of some of those facilities remained seared in her memory.

In January 1990, she became house leader at St Francis House in Sydney’s Stanmore where she took on the care of vulnerable people, crooks and conmen and tried to impose some order into the existing chaos. Deciding that poverty need not be equated with dirt, she started cleaning. Rather than rely on donations of food, she went shopping, telling residents they had to pay their weekly rent. Two strikes and they were out.

After St Francis House was evicted from its premises, Harris found a Marrickville terrace to rent and that became a registered charity: the Gethsemane Community. The vision was to provide a safe, secure and permanent home for up to six men and women who had mental illness or other disabilities. Word had spread quickly that there was this no-nonsense nun laying down the law and making things happen.

Some of the boarding house owners became concerned, calling her the mad nun and working out ways to put her out of business. She continued undeterred. Harris became an advocate for the homeless and the mentally ill and the Gethsemane Centre, later located in Petersham, became a byword for care and Christian responsibility. Harris became an adviser to the Catholic Church nationally, chairing numerous committees and representing the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference at three Vatican conferences on homelessness.

Harris was born in Dubbo in 1944 daughter of a furniture shop proprietor, Vince Harris, and Ellie. In 1954, the family, including brother Peter and sister Carmel, moved to Cowra, where Harris developed a strong religious faith while a student at St Brigid’s then St Raphael’s High School. In 1962, she joined the Sisters of St Joseph. After Teachers’ College, she taught science, mathematics and religious knowledge at five Catholic secondary schools.

In 1976, she graduated from Macquarie University, majoring in biology and psychology and completed a master of arts in 1980 at the Institute of Pastoral Studies at Chicago’s Loyola University. From 1981 to 1989, she worked at the Catholic Education Office and this is where she volunteered once a week at Melbourne’s Corpus Christi Greenvale, a community house for alcoholic, homeless men: where her commitment to helping the less fortunate solidified.

In 1992, she became president of the St Vincent de Paul Society’s State Advisory Committee for the Care of People with Mental Illness. We set goals for the committee, two of which became pivotal, said Harris. We wanted to assist residents of licensed boarding houses for people with disabilities and being conscious of the loneliness and social isolation of these people, we wanted to set up a friendship program.

Harris started the Compeer program, founded in New York, which provided friendship to hundreds of people with mental illness over many decades. After finding one suburban boarding house in an appalling condition, Harris started lobbying government ministers, including then premier Bob Carr. She wrote to the health minister Andrew Refshauge, who then dispatched the central Sydney Boarding House team to do an assessment.

Community services minister Ron Dyer also asked a Department of Ageing and Disability licensing team to do an inspection. Eighteen months later, the boarding house was closed, to the intense chagrin of the boarding house owner. Harris was warned to be careful for her personal safety. Sister Harris in 2008 with some of the Christmas hampers that were distributed to boarding house and nursing home residents.

She found an epidemic of loneliness among the elderly in aged care and began packing Christmas gift parcels for residents of licensed boarding houses: Christmas cards, hampers of toiletries, general and festive food and a calendar were packed for clients of the Inner West’s mental health and drug health teams. The first time we took parcels to one large nursing home in the Inner West, a staff member burst into tears , she said they had been so worried about the loneliness of the residents at Christmas that they thought of giving each person a packet of shortbread biscuits, Harris said.

Harris continued to advocate for the rights of the homeless and mentally ill until her death in 2014. She remained committed to her mission of providing care and support to those in need. Harris’s dedication and perseverance inspired countless people to follow in her footsteps and continue her important work. Her legacy continues to be felt through the numerous organisations and initiatives she helped establish and lead.

The Compeer program, which she founded, continues to provide vital support to people with mental illness across Australia and around the world. The Gethsemane Centre, which she established, remains a beacon of hope and care for those in need. Harris’s unwavering commitment to her faith and her mission has inspired a new generation of advocates and activists to take up the cause of the homeless and the mentally ill.

She will always be remembered as a shining example of compassion, kindness and selflessness. Her selfless devotion to the care and well-being of others has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who knew her. Despite the many challenges and setbacks she faced, Harris remained steadfast in her resolve to make a difference.

Her courage and resilience in the face of adversity serve as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have on the world. Her tireless work on behalf of the homeless and the mentally ill has brought hope and comfort to countless individuals and families. Harris’s legacy continues to inspire and motivate others to follow in her footsteps and make a positive difference in the world.

She will always be remembered as a true champion of the vulnerable and a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose and commitment. Harris’s story is a testament to the power of faith, compassion and determination. Her unwavering commitment to her mission has brought people together and inspired a new wave of advocacy and activism. Her impact will be felt for generations to come.

Harris’s legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in the world. She will always be remembered as a true inspiration and a shining example of the impact one person can have on the world





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sister Myree Harris Homelessness Mental Illness Poverty Philanthropy Charity Work

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Democrats’ 2024 autopsy fails to confront the truthThe document is full of disclaimers and does not address fundamental issues, including Gaza and the Biden-to-Harris transition

Read more »

Ukrainian star fights back tears after missile almost hits family homeTennis star Marta Kostyuk's mother, sister and great aunt were in the house at the time of the strike among 17 people in total, so she says her relief is enormous that no-one was injured.

Read more »

Rocco Arico's sister home destroyed by fireThe home of Rocco Arico’s sister was destroyed in what police called a suspicious arson attack on Monday.

Read more »

Advocate for the Marginalised Sister Myree Harris LegacySister Myree Harris dedicated her life to caring for the marginalized: people with mental illness, the homeless, the drug-addicted, and those with disabilities. Her journey began with volunteering at a community house for men in Melbourne and later leading St Francis House in Sydney, where she established a safe and permanent home for vulnerable people.

Read more »