A tribute to the life and legacy of the Right Reverend Dr Peter Hollingworth AC OBE, a man who dedicated his life to social justice and public service.

The Right Reverend Dr Peter Hollingworth AC OBE was a man who was known and admired for his compassion, seriousness of purpose and unwavering concern for those Australians who found themselves on the margins.

For much of the 1970s and 1980s, he was one of the nation's most influential advocates for social justice, a clergyman who believed deeply that Christian faith demanded practical action. Peter served at the highest levels of the Anglican Church and as governor-general, a role that showcased his dedication to public service. He was born in Adelaide on April 10, 1935, and later moved to Melbourne with his parents and brother, Roger, during World War II.

Peter developed a deep interest in theology during his national service at the RAAF base at Point Cook in the 1950s and decided to enter the priesthood. He studied at Trinity College at the University of Melbourne, where he formed many lifelong friendships, graduating with a Bachelor of Theology in 1960 before being ordained as an Anglican priest. Peter married (Kathleen) Ann Turner, a Melbourne physiotherapist, in 1960, and they were married for 61 years until Ann's death in 2021.

They had three daughters, Deborah, Fiona, and Sarah, and seven grandchildren. Ann was a constant source of strength throughout Peter's life. Remarkably, Peter died on May 19, on what would have been Ann's 90th birthday. In 1987, Peter was named Victorian Father of the Year, an award that reflected the warmth and attentiveness his daughters experienced throughout their lives.

Peter joined the Brotherhood of St Laurence in 1964 as chaplain and director of Fitzroy services for families, youth, and the aged. He spent more than two decades there, becoming executive director and helping shape the national debate around poverty, unemployment, housing, and inequality. The Brotherhood became deeply engaged in employment programs, housing advocacy, and support for vulnerable families, while also challenging governments to think more ambitiously about social welfare.

Peter's written work became important texts for students, clergy, and community workers, and it was during his years at the Brotherhood that he came to know my mother. She worked in the Brotherhood's salvage division (recycling clothing) alongside Hazel Hawke, and they both developed a great affection for Peter. Peter was prepared to challenge governments directly when he believed conscience demanded it.

During Hawke's prime ministership (1983-91), Peter wrote in 1984, criticising Australia's failure to adequately address child poverty and disadvantage. Peter combined civility with moral firmness and was prepared to speak plainly when needed. He became bishop of the Inner City of Melbourne in 1985, a diocese especially concerned with hardship and the social problems that arose from entrenched disadvantage.

Then in 1989, Peter was appointed Archbishop of Brisbane, a position he held until 2001. In 1991, he was named Australian of the Year in recognition of his contribution to social welfare and public life. Peter had a lifelong engagement in civic life, participating in the Constitutional Convention on the Republic in 1998.

He was a man who remembered people carefully and valued them deeply, and his legacy continues to inspire and motivate others to work towards a more just and equitable society





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