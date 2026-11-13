Microsoft Global Outage Affects 70 Countries, Disrupts Outlook, Teams and Copilot

A major Microsoft outage disrupted services for millions worldwide, affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot across more than 70 countries. Expert Mark Gregory warns that such disruptions are likely to continue and advises businesses to prepare with backup systems and alternative providers.

A global Microsoft outage disrupted work for millions of people in more than 70 countries and territories, affecting email, messaging and other services. The company said it was seeing encouraging recovery progress with service availability and email delivery performance improving.

Outages began around midday Thursday local time and quickly spread, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. Microsoft confirmed there was no indication the incident resulted from malicious or cyberactivity. The company added the problem was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI agents. Microsoft has yet to provide a clear root cause but promised a full public report.

Also read Microsoft Outage Impacts Outlook, Teams, and Global Infrastructure

The company said the problem was introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced after a recent network change. Microsoft said it addressed the underlying issue and restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. The company added that while this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. Dr Luca Arnaboldi, an assistant professor of cybersecurity at the University of Birmingham, said the outage reminded people that the cloud relies on servers with finite resources.

Microsoft Outage Impacts Critical Services

He explained that as servers became unavailable, capacity on remaining servers increased, leaving fewer machines to handle traffic. Even after some servers came back online, the ones under strain failed, creating a constant catch-up, he said. The outage affected popular Microsoft products including email manager Outlook, workplace messaging and video calling app Teams, and artificial intelligence assistant Copilot. In Australia, intelligence and police forces said their operations were affected, and Queensland Health lost access to emails and Teams.

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The Australian Federal Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation were impacted. Parents struggled to contact schools, some government services faltered, and office workers could not access email. Parts of the US federal government were affected, including the US House of Representatives. The Metropolitan Police in London said its online contact forms were not working.

Britain's National Health Service reported a disruptive impact, and the National Pharmacy Association of Britain said pharmacies struggled to communicate with doctors and patients, potentially delaying prescriptions. Singapore told taxpayers email was disrupted. The Supreme Court of the Philippines and the European Court of Human Rights said the outage could cause delays. In the United States, the city of Killeen, Texas, said staff could once again send and receive email on Friday.

Engineering Shortfalls Cause System Failures

The Louisiana attorney-general's office said it was just getting email up and running. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado, which reported the outage affected its ability to process bond payments for jailed people, said the problem was fixed. The US House reported improvements to Outlook functionality and said it would continue monitoring until all issues were resolved and full functionality was restored. RMIT Associate Professor of engineering Mark Gregory said companies are not applying best practice in their processes.

He said in some way they all related back to a reduction in funds being put into the engineering side of the business. He added that when equipment goes down or is misconfigured, you end up with a catastrophic outcome. Gregory said engineering processes developed over hundreds of years generally follow a path of testing, checking with small groups, small pilot platforms and testing again before changes are rolled out.

But that process is often either not used or shortened because of the timelines companies place on their engineering teams. Gregory said a network misconfiguration appears to have resulted in some cloud servers being disconnected from Outlook. He said businesses are trying to speed up changes, updates or improvements to their software and systems, and this comes at a cost. The updates have been coming very quickly nowadays compared with what we experienced 10 or 15 years ago.

These frequent updates, along with increasing hacking attacks, have seen a rise in outages in recent years. But there are actions businesses and individuals can take to minimise disruption. Gregory said companies in Australia have already been advised to plan for national outages of telephone networks after a series of failures. He said if you are a Telstra customer, you need to have an Optus SIM card or something on another network as a backup.

Need for Backup Software Systems

It is also important for companies, businesses, individuals and families to have backups of software systems so alternatives are available when one system fails. If you are an Outlook or Microsoft user, you keep a Google or Gmail account as a backup so you are still able to communicate or receive emails, Gregory said. Software is increasingly connected to cloud servers, and Gregory said businesses should also consider backups for human resource programs, billing, invoicing and accounting software.

Unfortunately, I see many businesses that are not prepared to look at having that redundancy or backup approaches, and they simply rely upon everything being available, he said. The worst possible outcome is where companies order staff to take leave, which some of them do. In the past, businesses stored data and software programs within their own systems and offices.

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Due to the cost of doing that, over time companies have migrated their email into the cloud to use Office 365 or other hosted solutions, he said. Gregory said businesses are starting to understand the importance of having greater control over their services. If you have your systems and services being provided from a long way away, such as the United States or Asia, the chances of failure increase, he said.

If they are hosted locally, such as within their own business or within the cloud situated in Sydney or Melbourne or Brisbane, you do see less outages when that occurs. The advantage of this approach could be seen during the Microsoft outage as businesses whose emails were hosted by a company separate to Microsoft Exchange Online were still able to use programs such as Outlook despite the wider disruption.

Cloud vs Self-Hosted Service Options

It is a typical part of our daily lives today, Gregory said. The question for many organisations has to be whether they rely solely upon cloud solution providers, or do they utilise alternative approaches such as self-hosted or having those software packages run within the organisation. Gregory said organisations need to work out the best options for themselves so they can still operate when these incidents occur. You are paying for this alternative solution.

It is very difficult for companies to have hundreds or thousands of staff sitting around looking at computers unable to do anything, it is not productive. Gregory says organisations also need to address hacking attacks, which are on the rise partly because AI is making them easier. Quite often it has been because of a reluctance by management teams and those organisations to actually spend the money needed to protect the company from hackers.

He believes fines for failing to adopt best practice approaches are very low, so companies were still underspending. The next phase will be class actions and people suing companies for losing their personal data, he said. The outage highlighted the risks of relying on cloud-based communications, and Australians should expect more disruptions in the future, Gregory said. A major Telstra mobile outage in July that sparked chaos, with Triple Zero calls and businesses affected, was linked to a similar issue.

Gregory said businesses are increasingly relying on cloud services rather than storing data and systems on their own in-house servers. He said organisations need to prepare for national outages and have backup plans in place. The full scale of the Telstra network outage exposed the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. Microsoft said it would continue to monitor the situation until all issues were resolved.

The company promised to make public a full report identifying the root cause. Users around the world reported issues with Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Some took to social media to express frustration, with one lawyer in Toronto writing on X: Is it too late to go back to the no email thing? The outage served as a reminder of the interconnected nature of modern digital infrastructure and the importance of redundancy.