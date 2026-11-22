Steph Brook, a 26-year-old software engineer, has built a viral social media series uncovering overlooked Australian women after a Miles Franklin revelation. Her videos regularly draw tens to hundreds of thousands of views and have reached classrooms.

A 26-year-old Australian software engineer has become a viral historian after a startling discovery about author Miles Franklin. Steph Brook looked up Franklin when the 1901 book My Brilliant Career was adapted into a Netflix show.

Miles Franklin Hidden Identity

She was stunned to learn two things. Franklin published under a male pen name. The prize named after her, Australia's most prestigious literary award, was won almost exclusively by men in its first 50 years. To counter that gender bias, the Stella Prize was launched in 2012 to celebrate women authors and honour Franklin's real first name.

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Most people would know the male name and the award named after the male name, Brook says. Not her real name or the award established in her real name. Sitting in front of a co-working space bookshelf in Collingwood, she pressed record and filmed a social media video detailing these facts and Franklin's history. Now her videos unearthing women's stories from the archives regularly garner tens, sometimes hundreds of thousands of views.

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At the start of each video in the series now called History was Written by Men, Brook declares: Here are the Australian women you should've learnt about in school. She believes the series, uploaded to Instagram and TikTok, is popular with women of all ages not because it tackles gender bias, but because women's stories are just great stories. The videos span a wide sweep of history. They include Cammeraygal woman Barangaroo's resistance to colonisation.

They feature Kathleen Butler, the only woman in the room for the Sydney Harbour Bridge contract signing, who was forced to resign when she married. They also cover the Victorian women who paid just 75 per cent of their tram fare in protest at earning 75 per cent of men's wages. Brook's favourite story shared so far is about Australia's first women's shelter.

After being denied funding from government and developers, Anne Summers led a group of Sydney feminists to find housing for women escaping violence. They invoked squatters' rights on an abandoned property she later turned into Elsie's Women's Refuge in Sydney's inner city. Within the first six weeks, 83 women and children received shelter. Eventually it received government funding and expanded across Australia.

It's such a fantastic reminder that you can be the change that you want to see in the world, and things don't just happen, Brook says. It takes people who take on a massive task, a massive challenge, and something they're passionate about and want to do something about, and I think that that's a timeless lesson.

Brooks Other Video Series

Brook also produces other series in a similar vein, including We Live in a Man's World, exploring weekly news stories impacting women that might have flown under the radar, and a newer series called Women v Australia, about legal fights that built women's rights. Researching, scripting, filming and editing videos for social media piques her interest as a keen storyteller.

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Yet despite that itch, Brook says coding for her media aggregating app, Rave Recommendations, feels just as creative as creating content. Software engineering and coding and that type of stuff is actually quite creative, she says. You're given a problem, and there are kind of a million different ways to solve that problem through code, and you have to figure out what you want to optimise for, and a lot of that does come down to creativity.

Audience Demographics and Appeal

There probably is more overlap than you would think. Brook says the reason her social media has skyrocketed since she created it last year is simple: audiences are interested in women's stories, but they're just not often fed them through popular media. The numbers reflect it too. Just more than 90 per cent of Brook's audience are women.

Nearly one third of her total audience is aged 25 to 34, while about 27 per cent are 35 to 44 and 30 per cent are between 45 and 64. There's this element of anger or emotion that these stories are under-told, and so when they are shared, they really, really resonate, she says. In fact, the catchy introduction to her popular series highlighting overlooked Australian women's stories has found its way into classrooms.

Teachers message me and comment and say, I shared this with my class today. Which is like just amazing, Brook says. Like I say in the videos, The women you should have learned about in school. To already see that happening through my own work is really quite indescribable. It's a very, very cool feeling.