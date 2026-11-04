Travel writer says telcos and travel firms are modern-day scammers after Optus bill shock

Sydney travel writer Ben Groundwater says large corporations are the real travel scammers after Optus changed his plan without telling him and charged about $100 in roaming fees. He compares it to a 2006 Hanoi snake restaurant scam that also cost him $100.

A Sydney travel writer says the modern-day travel scammer is no longer a petty thief in a far-off destination but a large corporation, and he has the phone bill to prove it.

Ben Groundwater, writing about a trip to Kenya via Dubai a few weeks ago, said he landed, turned on his phone and immediately received a message: Hi there, your Optus Roaming Pass is now active. You have got 1GB of roaming data and unlimited standard talk and text to use in 24 hours in eligible destinations. That was strange.

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He already had 2GB of roaming data included in his phone plan, plus an extra 2GB, not 1GB, for $10 a day if he went over. He had obviously not gone over. With no time to investigate, he assumed it was sent in error, or might cost him $10. He headed into Deira City to get food and stay in touch with his family.

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A few hours later came another alert: Hi there, you have spent approximately $50 outside of your plan monthly inclusions. Two hours after that: Hi there, you have spent approximately $100 outside of your plan monthly inclusions. He finally switched to flight mode, still wondering what was going on, and looked into it when he reached Nairobi. Optus had changed his phone plan without telling him.

Suddenly he had no included roaming data each month, instead of 2GB. And the Optus Roaming Pass covered 35 countries instead of more than 100. So despite the message saying his roaming pass was active, he was not in a covered country. Every WhatsApp message to his family and every scroll through social media was costing him an extravagant amount of money.

Groundwater Reflects on 2006 Snake Restaurant Scam

The experience echoed a scam he fell for 20 years ago, in 2006, on his first day ever on the Asian continent. In Hanoi, an enterprising young resident clocked his naivety and worked his way into his good graces. Groundwater had been reading Anthony Bourdain tales of visiting Vietnam, including eating a still-beating cobra heart in Hanoi, so he was ripe for the picking. When the man suggested lunch at a snake restaurant, he could not believe his luck.

Things unravelled quickly. He was whisked by scooter into the far outskirts of Hanoi, into increasingly sparse suburbia, and set up in an empty restaurant where the owner paraded live snakes across the tiled floor and encouraged him to choose his lunch. No longer feeling swashbuckling, he turned down the live snake for a few hastily negotiated spring rolls and a beer. The bill was astronomical, almost comical: more than $100 for a lunch that should have cost about $3.

Stuck and alone, he paid. Both experiences cost him about $100 he should not have had to pay, but they were enacted by vastly different entities. The scammers to watch out for, he writes, are not the wily chancers in your destination of choice. They are large corporate entities, and for the most part what they are doing is entirely legal.

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Hidden Fees Plague Modern Travelers Abroad

He has not been approached by an old-school scammer in years. But almost every time he pays a bill overseas, the EFTPOS terminal asks whether he wants to pay in local currency or his own currency. ATMs offer the same dynamic conversion, while sometimes slugging customers with huge fees just to withdraw cash. There are all sorts of hidden costs to watch for.

Hire-car companies push unnecessary insurance up-sells and even fake damage reports. Hotels add extra costs such as resort fees to cover facilities most guests would expect to be included in the room rate. Phone companies, he adds, charge huge amounts for services such as data roaming that clearly do not cost them much at all.

It makes him pine for the good old days of face-to-face cons, when you felt you really got to know the person relieving you of your money, which at least went into a local community rather than boosting a share price back home. And now, he notes, you do not even get lunch. Groundwater is a travel writer, columnist, broadcaster, author and occasional tour guide with more than 25 years in media.

Travel Writer Specialises in Food and Wine

He specialises in food and wine and is often thinking about ramen in Tokyo, pintxos in San Sebastian or carbonara in Rome.