Danni Smith, 59, found love with Kev after he accepted her fear of flying

Danni Smith met Kev on Bumble in 2023 and worried her fear of flying would end things. Kev instead suggested seeing Australia without planes, and three and a half years later they live together in Melbourne.

Danni Smith was 59 and had been divorced for about a year when she joined Bumble in September 2023. She had tried the app before, had some pretty average dates and thought it was not for her, but decided to give it one last shot.

It was Kev's smile and his eyes that caught her attention. His profile said travel was really important to him, which gave her a bit of a laugh because she has huge anxiety issues around holidaying of any sort. They exchanged a few texts and arranged a date. It was nothing fancy, just a few drinks at a bar in a bayside suburb of Melbourne.

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It was all very easy between them, so about half an hour in, not wanting to waste their time, Danni thought she should make a few disclosures. First she told him that as a divorcee twice over, she obviously was not very good at relationships. He surprised her by saying they were on par there.

Pathological Fear of Flying

Then she explained her pathological fear of flying, and that she would not be a great travel buddy. She fully expected him to skol his beer and wish her well. Instead he asked lots of questions about her anxiety and listened intently before saying: Well, you do not need to get on a plane to experience Australia! She thought that was so nice of him and a little spark lit up in her.

If he was willing to compromise on something so important to him, maybe this could go somewhere. They caught up the next week, and then he returned home to Newcastle. They stayed in touch and she started to realise you really can learn a lot about a person over the phone.

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He had a great sense of humour and they were getting along so well, but about six weeks later he told her he did not think a long-distance relationship could work. She was sad but wished him all the best and left the door open for him to reach out if he was ever back in Melbourne. It felt brazen, but a few weeks later she sent him a text.

He replied immediately and said he would love to catch up while visiting family for Christmas. When he arrived at her door on Boxing Day, his smile had her swooning. They talked and laughed and the chemistry was palpable.

They met again the next day and, thinking it would be the last she would see of him, she wrote him a card thanking him for giving her hope and saying had circumstances been different, she would have given a relationship between them 100%. By New Year's Eve he had messaged to say he missed her.

First Road Trip Together

A few weeks later he came back to Melbourne, where they both now live, and they went on their first road trip together to the Mornington Peninsula in 2024. Three and a half years later Kev has never put pressure on her to fly. Instead he has helped her by letting her be and warming her up for bigger and bigger jaunts.

It is all still totally anxiety-inducing for her, but it gets a little bit easier every time because he is there encouraging her. She is sure he thinks she is completely neurotic, but he never lets on. Instead he makes considerations for the most problematic triggers, like elevators or staying up high in hotels, while helping her extend herself and see places she never would have without him. They have just returned from Jervis Bay, and a trip to Canberra.

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She has never been in a relationship with anyone who could help her through her anxiety. She has always felt very alone in those experiences, but Kev's way of dealing with it is a balm. Not only does it show her that he is willing to accept her as she is, but he shows such compassion and patience that it reduces the anxiety itself.

She does not think she will ever get on a plane, but Kev's gentle, flexible attitude to her anxieties has helped her spread her wings. They plan to set off to central Australia in 2027. At 59 she had thought to herself, surely there has got to be a little bit more love that I could give in my life. But she was also keenly aware that not many people find romance organically these days.

Guardian Australia Love Series

Their story began with a few drinks and a disclosure, and it grew through phone calls, a Boxing Day reunion and a shared willingness to compromise. Guardian Australia is inviting readers to share their own romantic realisations. From quiet domestic scenes to dramatic revelations, the outlet wants to hear about the moment you knew you were in love. Readers aged 18 or over can share their story, anonymously if they wish, through the Guardian's encrypted form.

The form is secure and only the Guardian has access to contributions. The data will only be used for the purpose of the feature and will be deleted when it is no longer required. Alternative ways to get in touch securely are also available. The callout asks for details about where and when the moment took place and a little about the moment itself.

Contact details are helpful so the Guardian can follow up for more information and will only be seen by the Guardian. The story of Danni and Kev is one of several in the ongoing series about the moment people knew they were in love. It shows how a first-date disclosure about anxiety became the foundation for a partnership built on patience and adaptation. Their first trip away was to the Mornington Peninsula in 2024.

Since then they have travelled to Jervis Bay and Canberra, and they are planning a trip to central Australia in 2027. Kev has never put pressure on Danni to fly, and she says his compassion and patience reduce her anxiety itself.