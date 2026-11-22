Australia defeated Wales 29-26 in Cardiff, with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii starring and the bench sealing a dramatic win. The Wallabies now face Ireland at Twickenham next Saturday.

Australia has beaten Wales 29-26 in Cardiff, securing their first win of the spring tour in a dramatic Test that went down to the final minute.

Australia beat Wales in Cardiff

The Wallabies led 12-0 early and survived a furious Welsh comeback to close out the match with fierce defence. The game was played in a sold-out Cardiff stadium filled with 73,000 frenzied spectators. Wales had beaten the All Blacks last week for the first time in 73 years, and the crowd wanted to see if their team could go back-to-back against the might of the Southern Hemisphere. Australia opened the scoring when the 135-kilogram Taniela Tupou chimed into the backline.

Also read Wallabies beat Wales 29-26 to end four-Test losing streak

He took a ball from fullback Tom Wright that was otherwise destined for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and went over for Australia's first points. Minutes later, diminutive backs Max Jorgensen and Len Ikitau pretended to be forwards for the grand occasion, joining a maul to propel hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa over for a try. Australia led 12-0 as the Welsh defence struggled to contain the Australian attack.

Both sides produced endless charges to the line, only to be stopped by derring-do defences which refused to budge. Wales looked little less fearsome than the side that toppled the All Blacks last week, in no small part because they were missing about three men in output if not quantity. Welsh coach Tandy had left out last week man of the match James Botham, grandson of Ian Botham.

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Time and again Wales displayed the oomph to press the Australian line, only to lack that final bit of penetration. That was until right on half-time, when Wales did score to allow the Wallabies to go into the break with a 12-7 lead. At one point outside centre Suaalii gathered a loose ball from 20 metres out and set off for the far touch line, only to be hauled in by Welsh winger Louis Rees-Zammit.

The major worry was Australia seemed incapable of gathering Wales high-ball, either spilling it or allowing it to bounce from even the kick-off. Suaalii helped restore order by effortlessly retrieving some high ball, which helped with territory. A few minutes later, Jorgensen went over to allow the Wallabies to go to a 19-7 lead early in the second half. No sooner had Tim Horan said in commentary that this game is going to open up than it happened.

Wales quickly struck back with two wonderful tries through clever back-line play to lead 21-19 with 25 minutes left. This match could go anywhere, Horan noted. Mercifully, Ikitau went over for a beauty soon afterwards, restoring order with the Wallabies ahead 26-21. A long-range penalty goal to Carter Gordon put the Wallabies ahead 29-21 with only minutes on the clock and seemed to have iced the game.

Wales went over in the corner with a minute to go, but there was to be no Miracle at Cardiff. Wales blew a late chance to steal the Test with a forward pass, but the Wallabies were deserved winners. Fierce Australian defence saw the ball spill forward and the match was over. Australia win 29-26, their first win on the spring tour, and give reason for optimism ahead of next year's World Cup at home.

Wallabies players impress in win

There were some wonderful performances. Skipper Harry Wilson was mighty, as were Tupou, Ikitau and Jorgensen. Suaalii had his best game in some time and delivered his most mature performance in the Wallabies No.13 jersey. His midfield partnership with Ikitau was excellent, with Ikitau producing tough carries and sublime touches on attack.

Fullback Tom Wright also played brightly, constantly asking questions of the defence. The tactical plan to stack the bench paid dividends. There was plenty riding on Reds halfback Kalani Thomas, and he delivered with an influential 23-minute shift off the bench. Yes, there was a little knock-on from the base of the ruck that prevented a Wallabies try, but Kalani brought real energy around the ruck while continuing to look for space behind the Welsh defence with his kicking game.

Thomas also channelled his inner George Gregan by milking a penalty with a pass straight into a lazy defender, and the resulting three points proved critical. Thomas over Teddy Wilson must have been a close call for the selectors, but Thomas more than vindicated his inclusion. The Wallabies win, after both the Springboks and the All Blacks lost to Ireland and England respectively, means they will face off against Ireland next Saturday morning at Twickenham in the Nations Championship.

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Nations Championship explained

It is a brand-new international tournament, launched this year, a competition between the six leading northern hemisphere nations and their Southern Hemisphere counterparts. It is pretty much a rugby World Cup, but with real teams, huge crowds and genuine wonder as to who will win. If Australia can beat Ireland, and they can, they will come fifth.

The Irish are now No.2 in the world after beating the Springboks in Dublin, although that performance shows they are a different team than the one that played the Wallabies in Sydney in July. The Springboks don't spend too many Tests losing the collision battle, but that is what happened in Dublin against the fired-up Irish. Ireland were inaccurate in possession in the second half and could have beaten South Africa by 13-plus with a bit more composure.

The speed and aggression in their carries put the Springboks on the back foot, and they looked like a team full of confidence and purpose. A massive challenge awaits. The Springboks looked old and tired. How much did the four-Test series against the All Blacks take out of South Africa?

They were well off the pace against Ireland. Forget refereeing inconsistencies, the Springboks' biggest issue is that there is clearly a big gap in quality between their ageing legends and their back-ups. It was evident when the Wallabies beat them in Perth and it was clear again in Dublin, especially when Malcolm Marx departed and the lineout struggled with new hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

The Test also finished similarly to the loss to France the week before, with experienced centre Jesse Kriel making a handling error under pressure. The Boks are still clearly good enough to win another Rugby World Cup, but the signs of a post-2027 decline are beginning to show. The Wallabies might continue to struggle against the All Blacks, but they are one of the few remaining teams who seem to have a mental block against the Kiwis.

England beat All Blacks at Twickenham

England's record-breaking 37-12 victory against the All Blacks at Twickenham was almost comfortable at times, and the English will be warm favourites to repeat the result when they meet again next weekend. Is coach Dave Rennie's position under threat? On the surface, it should be, as his winning rate of 58 per cent this year is well below Scott Robertson's record.

But NZ Rugby is likely now aware that the challenges facing the game are too big to be fixed by a change of coach. It has not worked in Australia and it would not work in New Zealand.