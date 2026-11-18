A Hong by Starlight cruise from Phuket explores Phang Nga Bay's 42 limestone karst islands, hidden lagoons and Bat Cave, followed by a dawn visit to Thailand's longest skywalk.

A Hong by Starlight cruise from Phuket explores Phang Nga Bay and its World Heritage-listed islands, including hidden room islands reached only through narrow waterline caves.

The chief guide, snowy-haired Uncle Aew, jokes that the operation does not do anything normal. The islands, he says, are magnificently not normal. At dawn the islands drift like ghost galleons. From the air they might be the spines of sleeping dragons.

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At sea level, a local creation myth explains them as mammoth elephants that drowned when the sea rose. Among the 42 limestone karst islands are hollow ones known in Thai as koh hong, or room islands, each with an enclosed central lagoon. The only way in is by threading through dark, narrow caves at the waterline. Aew says so many phones get dropped at the first stop that the crew calls it iPhone Cave.

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At Panak Island the Thai crew launch 25 yellow inflatable canoes. Passengers grip their phones tight and head for the cave entrance. Flat on my back in the canoe, I press even lower as the cave roof drops alarmingly close. The guide, crouched at the stern, paddles through the subterranean gloom like Charon, the Underworld ferryman on the River Styx in Greek mythology.

Suddenly we emerge into sunlight on a small central lagoon ringed by limestone walls. As more canoes arrive, we spread out to explore this once-lost realm of mangroves and hanging gardens. We are an hour from the malls and cocktail shores of Phuket, and a million years distant. On our return to the mothership a hearty buffet lunch is waiting.

John Gray pioneering sea canoe tours

We cruise further on with brahminy kites and sea eagles swooping for scraps at the stern. The boat owner, John Caveman Gray, is a legend in these waters. Originally from Hawaii, he pioneered kayaking on Phang Nga Bay more than 40 years ago. Since then his operation, John Gray's Sea Canoes, has evolved to include intricately organised excursions like today's Hong by Starlight cruise.

Bypassing the celebrated but overrated James Bond Island, we relaunch the canoes at tall Hong Island. On reaching its inner lagoon, the guides point out skyline outcrops with vaguely zoomorphic profiles and cartoon nicknames like Scooby Doo and T-Rex. We exit again before the rising tide might have us marooned inside the island for hours amid Stygian darkness. The islands are impressive, unique and important to leave before the tide gets too high.

Back on the main boat, moored in a sunny bay, we dive, swim and paddle the canoes at will. Later the crew shows us how to make traditional Thai floral garlands known as krathongs. At twilight, carrying our krathongs, we set out for our final room islands, home to the Bat Cave. Once within it, when we ruffle the waters by hand or paddle they flare like wildfire with bioluminescent plankton.

Night rituals with bioluminescent plankton

Aiming their headlamps, the guides point out the cave's namesake occupants, the world's smallest mammal, the tiny, inelegantly named pig-nose insect bat. Night falls. It is time to launch the elaborate krathongs, each one topped by a lit candle. We drift on the lagoon under starlight, hushed.

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It is a shut-up and make-a-wish moment. The ritual concluded, the crew retrieves the krathong remnants. We duck low, scraping one last time to escape the cave maze and begin our journey back to Phuket time. Having seen Phang Nga Bay in the past from kayaks, boats, planes and almost everything but a train, I should have known there is always one more way.

The next day we wake before dawn. A minibus collects us for the ride to Samet Nangshe mountain on the western shore of the bay. It drops us at the Beyond Resort on the peak. I am not ready for what comes next, stepping into midair without falling.

Glass skywalk offers panoramic bay views

We have walked out onto a glass skywalk that soars 80 metres above the ground and directly faces the great bay. This Andaman bridge of sighs, the longest skywalk in Thailand, reveals the bay's dawn parade of islands briefly taking shape before us as mammoths, haystacks, dragons or whatever. The morning mist clears and soon enough each island is again just an island. Normal, but in the most beautiful bay on Earth.

John Gray's Sea Canoe Hong by Starlight tour departs from Phuket year-round. Hotel transfer, lunch and dinner are included, from $170 a person. See johngray-seacanoe.com and skywalk-nangshi.beyondresort.com. John Borthwick is a Sydney-based freelance travel writer specialising in Asia Pacific destinations.

His career in travel writing and journalism has spanned over 30 years.