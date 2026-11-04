US Midterm Senate Spending Hits Record $3.4 Billion as Texas Race Tops $573 Million

US midterm elections are expected to draw a record $US11.6 billion in spending, with the Senate attracting about $US3.4 billion and Texas becoming the most expensive Senate race ever at $US573 million.

US midterm elections are expected to draw a record $US11.6 billion ($16.5 billion) in spending, with the Senate attracting the largest share at about $US3.4 billion, according to AdImpact, which tracks ad spending.

The battles will determine whether Democrats can neuter the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency. Competitive races drive up the price tag of elections, said Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor in the University of Houston's department of political science, in comments to Newsweek. For months, America has been inundated with political advertising funded by the world's wealthiest person, Elon Musk, ordinary folk, and cashed-up PACs.

Also read US Midterm Ads Draw Record $11.2 Billion in Spending as AI Deepfakes and Personal Attacks Dominate

Musk Donates Millions To Republicans

These political action committees are run by party headquarters or external groups, and some do not disclose their donors. Musk is the largest ever donor to the Republican Party. Democrats need to win four more seats for a Senate majority. While down in the polls, Republicans are not out.

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The party has about $US700 million more cash than the Democrats, allowing it to outspend its rivals by $US200 million in the most competitive Senate races, according to Bloomberg. Traditionally red Texas is tipped to become the most expensive Senate race in the country's history, as Democrat James Talarico takes on the state's controversial Attorney-General Ken Paxton.

Texas Race Becomes Most Expensive

AdImpact said ads about the Texas stoush will add up to $US573 million, with Musk and PACs donating hundreds of millions to Republican Paxton. Talarico has raised $US134 million mostly from small donations. Bigger donors include LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. Outspent by Republicans and at war with the world's wealthiest person, Talarico has described his political fight as David vs Goliath.

Ohio is now a red state. Former president Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012, and then Trump won in 2016, 2020 and 2024. This year's Senate battle between Republican incumbent Jon Husted and former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown has also cost more than $US500 million, AdImpact said. Democrats have clung to polls showing many Ohioans believe Brown is the incumbent.

They have tried to portray Husted as the face of increasingly unpopular data centres. Both Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, have rallied for Husted. Trump even complimented his bottom, saying: I said his ass, it's like a pile of muscle. Republicans see swing-state Michigan as an opportunity to pick up a seat.

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Michigan Conflict Hurts Democratic Candidate

They are lapping up a conflict between Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and the woman he defeated in an August primary, Haley Stevens. Stevens has vowed to vote for Republican candidate Mike Rogers instead of El-Sayed after a controversial PAC ad portrayed Rogers as in thrall to Israeli interests. El-Sayed's team distanced itself from the ad, which critics said played up antisemitic tropes.

His team played down the stoush, pointing out that he had raised a record $US2.4 million in a single day. Republicans have outspent Democrats in this bitter contest, yet were behind 42 per cent to 53 per cent in recent polling. El-Sayed told 60 Minutes his opponents had spent a third of a billion dollars just to beat me in a campaign. He added: I don't take money from corporations, I want to stand up to them.

Iowa And Maine See High Spending

At more than $US200 million in spending each, the next most expensive Senate campaigns are in Iowa and Maine. Federal Election Commission data shows Iowa's Democratic candidate Josh Turek has raised $US24 million, whilst his Republican rival Ashley Hinson has raised $US14 million. Republicans have outspent their rivals in Maine, where long-time Senator Susan Collins faces Democrat candidate and logger Troy Jackson.