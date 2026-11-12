Australian singles pay thousands for professional matchmakers as dating app fatigue grows

A growing number of Australian singles are paying professional matchmakers thousands of dollars to find love, driven by dating app fatigue and distrust of big tech algorithms.

A growing number of Australian singles are paying professional matchmakers thousands of dollars to find love, citing dating app fatigue and distrust of big tech algorithms as key reasons.

Australian Singles Turn To Matchmakers

Sydney-based professional Louisa Catanzariti, 36, enlisted matchmaker Laura-Jane Hawkins after her last relationship ended. She had resigned herself to the idea she might never have a partner. For the longest time, I had resigned myself to the fact that maybe I am not meant to have a person, Catanzariti said. Part of the appeal of a matchmaker, she said, is having an objective third party steer her toward potential partners who share her values.

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Catanzariti filled out a detailed questionnaire about her lifestyle and values, including emotional availability and support for her independence, alongside meetings with Hawkins. Hawkins then emails her a list of potential matches with a brief bio and photograph. Catanzariti decides whether to go on a date. Sometimes I would say I am not always the best judge of character, and just having someone to vet that is great, she said.

She added that Hawkins also shows her people she would not otherwise cross paths with. Catanzariti does not want children herself but is open to someone with kids, which she thinks has been one of the biggest barriers to finding a partner. The appearance-centric nature of dating apps has also been a barrier for her. She is on a big weight loss journey, having lost 50 kilograms so far.

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She thinks the beauty ideal of an Instagram model is more specific to Australia. I spent a month in Italy just before COVID and men there are very different. I did not have a single issue meeting people, she said. It is a country that is also matriarchal, mothers are often voluptuous women, it is very different.

Hawkins, a former media professional, started dating service Unwritten in 2021. The service also includes singles events such as golf and wine tastings. Having a matchmaker is like having a wing woman, that person you can chat to, is there for support and also to just give some honest feedback, she said. Her service has two tiers.

A passive membership costs 120 dollars for 12 months and involves a 20-minute introductory call to screen singles for her database. An active membership costs about 4000 dollars for 12 weeks or 8000 dollars for a year. Catanzariti has signed up for the active tier. Hawkins said using a matchmaker, paying the fees and having that call with me is a bit of a screening process in a way, for people who are serious and committed.

Researchers Cite Dating App Fatigue

Catanzariti has been on three first dates so far. While all the men have been lovely and one has become a friend, they have not quite been compatible. But she remains hopeful. Dr Lisa Portolan, a researcher of love, intimacy and relationships, sees matchmaking as a return of human curation in the quest for love.

Singles are expressing dating app fatigue and losing trust in big tech, she said. It is a push away from the algorithms, which many apps have introduced as AI matchmakers and which could potentially be keeping us apart as well, she said. There is this real premium now on intimacy, this sense of intimacy being important and valuable and something that should be invested in, because we are living in a time when we are so disconnected from each other.

Still, she thinks the intentionality of matchmaking may be at odds with Australian dating culture. She recently interviewed a Perth man who expressed a certain awkwardness about going on dates arranged by a matchmaker. Hawkins agrees matchmaking may have carried a taboo, but believes this is changing.

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Businessman Pays For Serious Relationship

People pay for expertise and support in so many areas of their life, whether that is exercise or self-care, then why not pay and get somebody to support you with finding the most important thing? she said. Khunno, a Melbourne single who does not want his surname disclosed, started working with a matchmaker a few months ago.

I did a bit of research, and I am in a position where I have a bit of money behind me, so why not pay for someone to help me? said the businessman. Having spent the past decade focusing on his career, Khunno has dated on and off but has not been looking for anything serious. Now in his late 40s with an established business, his own home and amazing friends and family, Khunno is ready to settle down.

He calls it the biggest, most important decision of his life. His main criteria are a woman who is ready to have children, and he is open to anyone aged 30 to 45. He also wants a partner who is financially independent and, beyond that, just someone genuine, kind and with a good heart.

Luxury Dating Service Expands Offerings

Lauren Hunter, from luxury dating service Cinqe, which commands fees starting at 15000 dollars a year, says the biggest shift she has seen is fascination and curiosity. Even a year ago, matchmaking was so foreign. It is becoming more of a buzzword, she said. She added that she has started a cheaper dating coaching service for singles.

Still, matchmaking is a niche pathway to love for most Australians, in large part due to cost and lack of awareness, according to a 2025 study. Hunter, whose services Khunno has employed, says she often has to have tough conversations with clients about expectations. Initially, I was sending him matches, and he was saying no to me, and being really fussy. And I called him and I said, Listen.

You are not going to build a connection with someone based on their photo. I am not an algorithm. I have chosen this woman for you to meet for a reason, so you have got to do this and trust me, she said. Hawkins agrees that encouraging open-mindedness is part of the process.

Sometimes people might be funny about age or height, and I just say, I know he might be a year younger than what you want, but I do not want you missing out on meeting an amazing person just because of that, she said.