The Motherhood Penalty: Interruptions to Women's Working Lives Due to Care Responsibilities

The news text highlights the gendered inequality experienced by women who are childless, often facing interruptions to their careers later in life while caring for aging family members. It discusses research findings, personal experiences, and the impact of these interruptions on employment, earnings, and financial stress. The text also emphasizes the unconscious bias that childless women are less busy, implying their lives are less important, which further contributes to the Motherhood Penalty.

Women without children tend to face interruptions to their working lives later in their careers while caring for aging family members, often being expected to step up and provide support due to gendered assumptions and perceptions related to care and parenthood.

The impact on employment and earnings is substantial and can lead to career interruptions, missed opportunities for career progression, and financial stress. Childless women may take on part-time roles or delay their own business ventures to care for family members, highlighting the invisible stress on their financial future. Employers often ask childless women to work extra shifts or organize their annual leave around school holidays, assuming they have more flexibility and availability





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Interruptions To Women's Careers Care Responsibilities Gendered Assumptions Financial Stress Carers Motherhood Penalty

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