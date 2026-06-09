The Myth of the 'Women's Vote': Why Abortion Politics Won't Win Elections

An analysis argues that Australian parties should avoid using abortion as a political lever to capture female voters, citing US election failures and current realignment driven by economic concerns.

An anti-abortion rally organized by activist Joanna Howe in support of a bill to restrict abortion access in New South Wales has drawn political attention.

Former NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman criticized Howe's campaign, calling it the "importation" of foreign political tactics. He noted that while something is indeed being imported, it will not benefit either major party. A superficial analysis might suggest that One Nation, having shifted to a pro-life stance, is gaining women's support-first-preference votes rose from 9 to 28 percent in under a year, with Pauline Hanson now outperforming the prime minister among female voters.

However, this does not necessarily mean abortion is the primary draw. Voters who switched to One Nation, both men and women, cite cost of living concerns, contempt for major parties, and a feeling of being ignored by Canberra. The United States provides a clear experiment: Democrats expected that a female candidate in 2016 and the post-Roe landscape in 2024 would create a landslide female revolt.

In both cases, women continued to favor Democrats but within a long-standing gender gap, not the predicted landslide. Women do not vote as a monolith. In Australia, both major parties risk mishandling the issue. The Liberals might see One Nation's rise as a values shift and move pro-life to compete, while Labor might weaponize the debate to paint the right as extreme and lure women back.

Both approaches treat abortion as a lever to control a female voting bloc, deepening the distrust driving realignment. Voters recognize when a conscientious issue is being used as an electoral tactic. For the Liberals, the trap is severe. The party is losing support in regions-one in three former Coalition voters without a degree now favor One Nation-while professional women in urban seats left long ago due to social conservatism.

Moving right on abortion would deepen the exodus of urban voters; holding the line continues regional erosion. Having a woman leader is not a solution: Hanson appeals not because of her gender but because she built a party free of the baggage carried by female Liberals. Gender at the top has not been a winning strategy, as seen with Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

Labor faces the opposite temptation: to use the debate as a gift to brand the right as extreme and scare women into Labor's camp. This instrumentalism, even in progressive form, will not work. A scare campaign will not deliver women to Labor, and the government cannot afford the distraction. Its two-party preferred lead depends on preferences and a splintered right; its primary vote is softening, and discontent over broken promises on tax policy fuels the One Nation surge.

A culture war over abortion is the wrong fight for a party whose voters are leaving over economic issues, not conscience votes. What should serious parties do? They should not search for a better lever but put the lever down.

First, refuse to make abortion a party position. One Nation's real innovation-a genuinely American move-is adopting it as party policy. The answer is not to match but to reject that, keeping abortion a matter of individual conscience with a free vote. That refusal signals trustworthiness and may draw women back: a party will not trade something personal for a few primary votes.

Second-especially for the Liberals-resist One Nation's gravitational pull. The party cannot win back the regional right faster than it loses urban centers, and the female "reward" for going pro-life is a mirage. One Nation cannot be beaten by imitation but by providing competent, trustworthy governance.

Third, abandon the conceit of the "women's vote"-the idea that women are a single bloc to be addressed with a tailored pitch. Women are not waiting to be told what to think. They can distinguish between being courted and being respected, and after a decade of collapsing trust, they are unforgiving. Trust will not be regained by finding the right issue to win women, but by treating women-and all voters-as individuals, not blocs.

The lesson from America and local polling is clear: stop trying to win the women's vote and you might begin to win women's trust. Jane Buncle is a barrister and former member of the administrative committee of the NSW Liberal Party





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Abortion politics and the female vote: lessons from US and AustraliaAn analysis of the anti-abortion rally in NSW organised by Joanna Howe and the political implications of using abortion as a campaign issue. Former NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman's comments are examined alongside the rise of Pauline Hanson's One Nation, with comparisons drawn to US elections where abortion did not deliver a decisive female voting bloc. The piece argues that both major Australian parties risk misreading the situation by treating abortion as a lever to win women's votes, which could deepen voter distrust.

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