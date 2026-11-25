Ian Schrager, founder of Studio 54, has opened Public West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, featuring a 1400-square-metre rooftop terrace, free fitness classes, a secret speakeasy and a free Range Rover drop-off service.

Public West Hollywood, created by Ian Schrager, the entrepreneur who founded New York City's legendary Studio 54 in the 1970s, has opened on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

It may be America's most anticipated hotel opening, if only for who created it. Schrager has reinvented the hospitality industry in the years since Studio 54, and his new hotel combines 2027-defining urban chic with a built-in wilderness retreat. The hotel sits on Sunset Boulevard, about a 40-minute Uber ride from LAX. It is in LA's most walkable neighbourhood, so you may not need a car.

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Staying in Hollywoods Action

The movie-star homes of the Hollywood Hills start across the road, while the world's most famous rock 'n' roll bars, including Whisky a Go Go, the Rainbow Bar and Grill and the Troubadour, are a short stroll west. Just sleeping here feels like you are in the middle of the action. I cannot think of anywhere I have stayed that is even remotely similar to Public West Hollywood.

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That is odd, since most hotels immediately make me think of another hotel. I expected to feel a little awkward on arrival because I came straight from LAX in comfortable travel clothes. Although the check-in desks are three metallic magenta sculptures by German artist Anselm Reyle, the only pretentiousness I noted was the guest checking in beside me with a chihuahua in his Louis Vuitton carry-bag. Staff are chatty and do not judge, even though I was wearing thongs.

Any time I think I have worked out the hotel's design ethos, I am thrown a curveball. In reception alone there is everything from a 19th-century mahogany grandfather clock, to a custom Bianco Neve marble billiard table with 24-karat gold balls, to black-and-white photos from Studio 54's heyday. More than 75 per cent of the hotel's public areas are outside, and even those that are indoors somehow connect to the beautiful California setting.

Rooftop Terrace Features Classes

The hotel is particularly defined by its rooftop, a 1400-square-metre landscaped terrace inspired by New York's Central Park, with views over the Hollywood Hills and downtown LA. Most mornings on the rooftop there are free fitness classes. There are also life drawing classes, movie screenings and stargazing sessions. Custom-built chessboard tables are set around glass outdoor chandeliers, and there is even play equipment for adults.

Movie screenings are held on the roof, and play facilities are available for kids and grown-ups. You will find the pool on the ground floor, beside reception. It is surrounded by more pot plants than the garden section of Bunnings. This means the hip vibe I am used to at LA hotel pools does not really exist here, but the trade-off is privacy.

The hotel also offers a free drop-off service in a Range Rover for use within a three-kilometre radius, so you can arrive in style when visiting nearby bars, lounges, restaurants and cafes. The design of my room is endearingly simple, bright and airy. Furnishings are white with bleached ash floors, and every room replaces its traditional television with a 3.3-metre-wide floor-to-ceiling projector surface and a laser projector.

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My balcony overlooks a dog park, while other rooms have views of the pool. The hotel's only design downfall is its hallway lighting, which is a peculiar dark blue. Other floors have red and green lighting. Schrager wants us to have a sensory journey, but I would just like to find my room.

Dining Options At The Hotel

Louis, a daytime bakery and cafe on the ground floor, serves lattes, pastries and healthy breakfast bowls. Pool Bar is the hotel's full-service restaurant, and its menu offers simple yet elevated dishes that highlight local produce. With the proliferation of pot plants, even the fancy-looking lounge chairs upholstered in pink cannot keep this from looking like a run-of-the-mill subtropical eatery. Studio, which pays homage to Studio 54, is an exclusive speakeasy-style lounge that does not get going until nearly midnight.

You would not know about it if you were not told because it is located in a secret room out the back of reception. By night the rooftop bar is the best place for a drink. The roof at nighttime is the ideal spot to take in the view of LA's twinkling lights. The views over LA make me feel like I am in the cockpit of a plane.

Cocktails are not cheap, but the ingredients are free-poured, and there is a resident DJ, huge white sofas on the faux grass, and Adirondack chairs by a fire pit. Details are available at publichotels.com/westhollywood. The review was written by Craig Tansley.