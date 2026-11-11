Chanel Opens Renovated Flinders Lane Boutique, Calls It Among Best in the World

Chanel has reopened its renovated Flinders Lane boutique in Melbourne, a four-storey, 1400-square-metre space that fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky calls one of the best Chanel boutiques in the world.

Chanel has reopened its renovated boutique on Flinders Lane in Melbourne, a four-storey, 1400-square-metre space that the house's president of fashion, Bruno Pavlovsky, calls one of the best Chanel boutiques in the world.

Pavlovsky made the statement while visiting Sydney for the Cruise 2026/27 Replica show, a restaging of creative director Matthieu Blazy's debut cruise collection first shown in Biarritz last April. As visitors enter the boutique, they are met by a 16-metre-tall string of pearls rising through the centre of a sculptural staircase. The structure resembles the mirrored staircase in Gabrielle Chanel's historic Paris apartment at 31 Rue Cambon, where she would perch during shows to observe audience reactions without being seen.

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The towering artwork, titled Gigantic Gold Necklace, was commissioned from French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. Made of gold leaf and glass pearls, it recalls the sautoirs worn by Mademoiselle Chanel. It is bordered by volcanic black tile on one side and white crystallised glass-ceramic on another, and it sways slightly as people navigate the stairwell, with apertures drawing in light and changing the colour of the space throughout the day.

Every Chanel boutique doubles as a history lesson in the life of Chanel, but Flinders Lane is perhaps the closest to evoking the style and energy of her original home in Paris. The boutique was designed by architect and longtime Chanel collaborator Peter Marino to feel more like being invited into someone's fabulous home than shopping inside a retail store.

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Pavlovsky said the Flinders Lane store is smaller and has less foot traffic than the Sydney flagship, but it is more intimate. He said he likes small boutiques because they are less intimidating and offer more depth. He described the store as a big statement for the brand.

Intimate Four Floor Apartment Design

The building was not easy to work with because it is not very big but it is deep, so there were many conversations with Marino about the right balance and how to structure each floor if they wanted to maximise it. Pavlovsky said every floor brings a new surprise, something even more exciting. Split over four floors, the boutique unfurls as an intimate apartment setting, with each level dedicated to a different aspect of the French house.

The ground floor holds iconic and newer bags along with watches and fine jewellery. The second floor holds accessories, including a shoe universe, and ready-to-wear. The third floor holds more ready-to-wear and three private salons where everything from the lighting to the curtains can be customised. The white, black, gold and beige palette is punctuated by one-off interiors such as Pierre Paulin armchairs from the 1950s, an Edwardian writing desk and a sculptural bronze bench by Philippe Anthonioz.

Gigantic Gold Necklace is joined by First Nations art, including an expansive black and white abstract painting by Warlpiri artist Dorothy Napangardi, depicting the sacred women's site of Mina Mina in the Northern Territory. The painting greets guests at the top floor. Pavlovsky called it the best boutique in Australia and probably the best boutique, or one of the best boutiques, for Chanel in the world.

Luxury Competition and Sydney Show

He is amiable and surprisingly unguarded for a man who has helmed the fashion division of the world's most influential luxury house since 2004. He spoke while sitting on a lounge with the Sydney Harbour Bridge peeking over his shoulder. The building was purchased by Mousse Investments in 2024 for 75 million dollars, reaffirming the Flinders Lane strip's growing importance in Australia's luxury market.

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The Spanish, LVMH-owned Loewe store sits opposite, and last year rival French house Christian Dior also has a presence nearby. Chanel held its Cruise 2026/27 Replica show at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, the first of its kind in Australia.

Celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Kylie Minogue sat alongside icons of sport Cathy Freeman and Layne Beachley, art figures Daniel Boyd and Jenny Kee, and 800 VICs, or very important clients, whose annual spend exists somewhere between 25,000 dollars and over one million dollars. It was the VICs, clad in head-to-toe Chanel looks mostly from Blazy's recent collections and often sourced from different boutiques around the world, who the show was really for.

Look past the social media feeds of fashion editors and influencers clamouring to post their shell necklace invitation, and the show was about demonstrating the relevance of Chanel's ready-to-wear offering to both local and international VICs, many of whom were flown in specially for the show. Replica was just the entree for the main course of people being able to make an appointment the next day and secure their favourite looks.

Pavlovsky said the replicas are super special because they are dedicated to one market. He said Chanel is not taking people from all over the globe but is focusing on what is happening in Australia. He added that the house wants to make it deep and meaningful from a client perspective. Chanel also recently opened a temporary pop-up in Chatswood, with a permanent one slated to arrive in 2028.

Ongoing Investment Across Australia

Last year it unveiled its largest boutique in Australia on Market Street in Sydney's central business district, joining its shopfronts in Brisbane and Perth. In October, it launched the first Chanel and moi Les Ateliers in Australia, a care and repair atelier in Sydney which exists as a salon in Flinders Lane, where customers can get their beloved Chanel pieces repaired.

Vincent Darbo, managing director of Chanel Australia and New Zealand, said the house's continued investment in Australia, including the renovation and reopening of the Flinders Lane boutique in Melbourne, reflects Chanel's enduring commitment to offering exceptional experiences. For an island on the other side of the world, Australia has an outsized presence in the Chanel universe. Kidman, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are all ambassadors, along with First Nations models such as Lahtalia Hicking.