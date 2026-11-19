Amy Poehler stars in Dig, her first major TV series in over a decade, as an archaeologist in Greece. Co-created with Parks and Recreation's Mike Schur, it premieres November 23 on Binge.

Amy Poehler returns to television in Dig, her first major TV series in more than a decade. The show premieres on Binge from November 23.

Dig reunites Poehler with Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur. Schur said Poehler told him she had a new idea for a show and wanted to act again. He said yes before he even knew what it was. Schur praised Poehler's talent.

Also read Record 4.7 Million Victorians Prepare to Vote in November 2026 Election

This is going to sound corny, but the magic that turned Parks and Recreation into a phenomenon is Amy, he said. The experience of working with her on that show and creating the character of Leslie Knope was so fun and so formative for me. He added that at this point in their careers and lives, the people you do things with matter as much or more than what those things are.

Schur and Poehler co-wrote the Parks and Recreation finale 11 years ago. In it, they quoted Teddy Roosevelt: Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing. Schur added: What makes work worth doing is getting to do it with people that you love. In Dig, Poehler plays Elise, a hard-working and often idealistic archaeologist.

Elise faces idealism and disappointment

Elise is gearing up to take over a dig site she has worked on for years in Greece. Unlike Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope, Elise has had her spirit broken. She is divorced and accustomed to disappointment. Elise has been toiling in a dying field without the credit she deserves.

Advertisement

She comes across an impressive find that could change everything. But she quickly confronts the reality that good work alone is rarely enough to get ahead. The show presents a less hopeful vision of the world than Parks and Recreation, the definitive show of the Obama era. But it is much more resonant for 2026.

Schur described Elise's journey. As she is dreaming about taking over a dig and moving up in the world, she starts having to dip her toes into the worlds of fundraising and glad-handing. She encounters a lot of deeply unpleasant people. Her haughty boss Neville is played by Hugh Laurie.

Laurie studied archaeology in his university days while getting into comedy with the Cambridge Footlights. Schur said Neville is great at glad-handing. He loves holding court, orating and basking in the glow of the admiration of the people who surround him. But even Neville is challenged through the series.

A new guard rises, including the vacuous heir of a benefactor. This heir cares less about the excavation and discovery of ancient human history. Instead, he cares more about dancing on boats and innovation in T-shirt design. Schur explained the show's central conflict.

There are two ways to try to make your way in the world: one of them is through stuff that does not really matter, and one of them is through stuff that does matter, he said. The hard fact is, the people who do the glad-handing and the superficial stuff often are the ones who are getting ahead. The first episode features a White Lotus-style flash forward.

Dylan brings fearlessness to the dig

Poehler's character advises her young cohorts to tell the right story for the rest of their lives. Then they bite, kick and shoot each other. Much of the series is dedicated to what inspired that chaos. Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan plays Dylan, a dweeby but knowledgeable young assistant.

Dylan is overwhelmed on her first dig. Viswanathan said each character has strengths and weaknesses. They take cues from each other and grow stronger that way. Dylan's strength is her fearlessness, Viswanathan said.

She is down to try anything. And I think she helps embolden Elise, Amy's character. She added: I feel like my generation is like, Get it, girl! And she is like, Well, you have to earn it, and you need to do it right.

Advertisement

The main cast spans a broad range of ages. There are plenty of intergenerational gags throughout. Elise is Gen X through and through. She is dismayed Dylan has never heard of Pretty Woman and thinks Watergate is a book.

But the relationships between Elise and all the younger women are never condescending or shallow. This reflects Poehler's respect for younger talent off-screen too. Poehler is also a creator and executive producer of the series. Viswanathan met her well before she was hand-picked for the role.

Paper Kite supports women in comedy

Poehler's production company, Paper Kite, developed Broad City from a low-budget web series into a hit sitcom in the early 2010s. The company asked for a meeting with Viswanathan a while back. Viswanathan said they just wanted to meet me and see what is up. She added: I think Paper Kite keeps their finger on the pulse, especially around women in comedy.

For Viswanathan, now 31, it was a surreal moment. She started doing stand-up at the student bar at the University of Sydney. She also performed sketches with local group Freudian Nip, alongside Jenna Owens and Vic Zerbst. Working with Poehler is a bucket-list item.

Viswanathan said Amy has been on my Mount Rushmore of comedy heroes since I could remember. I was such a comedy nerd growing up with SNL. She, Tina Fey and Mindy Kaling were my heroes. I have a really embarrassing Instagram post that is archived from 2012 of their books, and it is like #church.

I was studying them. I just wanted to be them so badly. Viswanathan described meeting Poehler. It was an out-of-body experience, she said.

And I remember being humiliated, too. She had to leave early, and I got up to kind of give her a goodbye hug. She was like, Oh, huggies! We are hugging again.

And I was like, Oh my god, I am so unprofessional. I was mortified. But she added: She is the coolest, most real and disarming person. She is just so genuinely funny and kind and smart, and endlessly curious about people. Dig streams on Binge from November 23.