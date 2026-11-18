The Australian government will accredit only 20 plan managers to serve over half a million NDIS participants, aiming to save $1.4 billion over four years by eliminating fraud and non-compliance.

Almost all National Disability Insurance Scheme middlemen will be wiped from the system next year as the government attempts to eradicate dodgy operators by accrediting only a limited number of providers.

No more than 20 of the 1442 plan managers responsible for funnelling billions in government funding to NDIS participants will be authorised to work with half a million of the scheme's participants. The National Disability Insurance Agency opened consultation on the changes on Wednesday. Until now, anybody could register as a plan manager to help participants navigate the complex NDIS system and oversee some of the $8.6 billion in payments that flowed through the service providers in the June quarter.

Also read Disadvantaged boys most likely to be funnelled away from NDIS: research

NDIS rejects millions in claims

The National Disability Insurance Agency rejected $5.8 million in claims, or more than 3500 requests for funds, from plan managers in the September quarter. Two in five of those were because no service had been delivered. In one-third of cases, the services were not covered by the participant's plan. The government's under-pressure budget rests heavily on ministers delivering the promised cuts, but the scheme's reforms already face challenges.

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States and territories have baulked at absorbing the care of the hundreds of thousands of people expected to be shifted off the national scheme, and disabled Australians from last month started to feel the cuts to their budgets for social activities and therapy hours. Minister for the NDIS Jenny McAllister, who has warned the scheme's social license was at risk without reform, said the plan management panel would boost integrity and accountability in the market.

She said it means better protection for NDIS participants from bad actors and those who seek to rip off participants, their families and the taxpayer, adding that plan managers' input would be vital to selecting a high-quality panel. More than 550,000 participants, or seven in 10, use their government-funded budgets for plan managers. Labor is banking on this reform saving the budget $1.4 billion over four years.

Plan managers must apply for panel

The government says more savings are expected from the drop in fraud it anticipates will follow. From April next year, plan managers will have to apply for selection to a panel, from which NDIS participants will choose their provider. The panel is slated to be up and running by next October, after which participants will have six months to transition to an approved plan manager.

The government estimates that three-quarters of accredited plan managers are paying themselves down the track by referring participants to services with which they are affiliated, a practice that will be banned under the reforms. That will stop plan managers who are also providers from effectively policing themselves while participants are deprived of independent advice. The government will preference larger operators who work at scale because it believes they are running more sustainable businesses.

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Small operators face fraud scrutiny

Small plan managers who handle fewer than 100 participants are the most likely to be flagged for fraud and non-compliance, with nine in 10 showing warning signs of such mismanagement. Almost 1000 plan managers fell into that category in October. Of those, 678 had been the subject of at least one integrity enforcement measure. An approved panel will allow the government more oversight to strengthen the claims process and identity checks while improving cybersecurity standards.

Professor of public service research at UNSW Helen Dickinson said some plan managers were not working in the way they should, which had led to an uptick in the number of people having unscheduled reviews because their plans had run out of money. She said the challenge would be ensuring participants with complex needs were still provided with enough choice in a much more limited system.

Greens warn of vulnerable harm

She said if plan managers need to meet particular kind of criteria, it might weed out some of those that are less effective. Health Minister Mark Butler announced in April that 160,000 people were expected to be removed from the NDIS. Two-thirds of plan managers were under review last month over concerns of fraud and non-compliance. The Greens have warned the speed of change could harm some of the nation's most vulnerable.