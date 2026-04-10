The Night the Monsters Were Bees: A Family's Unexpected Encounter with a Massive Hive

A family's life was turned upside down when a young girl's complaints of monsters in her bedroom led to the discovery of a massive beehive hidden within the walls of their home, resulting in a unique and costly ordeal.

The story began in September 2023, when my daughter Saylor, then three years old, started having trouble sleeping. She would complain about monsters in her closet and hear a humming sound in the wall. Initially, we attributed it to her love for the movie Monsters, Inc., offering her a bottle of water, which we jokingly called monster spray, to calm her down. However, the fear persisted, and by February, she was consistently sleeping in our room.

Around the same time, I noticed a large cluster of bees buzzing near the attic laundry vent outside our house. Being pregnant with our third child and utterly exhausted, I initially dismissed it as a hallucination. We called in beekeepers, but the first two dismissed it, claiming everything was fine. It wasn’t until a third beekeeper investigated that the truth was revealed. He observed bees entering the attic floorboards and inquired about what lay beneath: Saylor's bedroom. He used a thermal camera, which initially showed nothing, but when he pointed it at Saylor's bedroom wall, the screen lit up dramatically, revealing a massive beehive. The image showed the shape of a man in a top hat. I was stunned. It turned out bees had been entering our attic through a tiny hole in a window, then slipping through the floorboards to build a colossal hive within the wall cavity.\The beekeeper prepared to open the wall, and the scene quickly turned chaotic. As the wall was opened, bees poured out in a scene that my husband likened to a horror movie. The beekeeper used a vacuum contraption to gently remove the bees. He extracted an astonishing 40,000 bees and over 100 pounds of honeycomb from the wall. The entire process took hours, filled with the loud buzzing of the captured bees. When we showed Saylor the box holding the bees, and asked if that was the noise she had been hearing, she confidently replied, “Yep, that’s the monsters.” She seemed vindicated, as if thinking, “You guys are idiots. This is what I’ve been talking about.” We realized that the peak activity time for the bees was between midnight and 4 am, while we put Saylor to bed at 7 pm. Until the investigation and discovery of the hive, we were at a loss on how to help her – nobody thought it was because there were thousands of bees in our wall. The “monster hunter” and the bees coming and going became a constant feature. Every time the beekeeper came, she would ask, “You got more?” After the extraction and repair, everything in her room was covered in honey – books, blankets, toys. He sealed the hole, and said he would return in two weeks. Robber bees, which eat the honey after the honeycomb has been extracted would also come. The hole was finally sealed in July, and we were left with a $20,000 bill to repair the damage. Our insurance did not cover the cost, considering the damage preventable, despite the beekeeper describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. \Now, the repair is complete, but the experience continues to linger. We converted Saylor’s old room into a nursery for my son. I still sometimes find myself touching the walls in that room, just to make sure nothing is there. Thankfully, Saylor seems to have moved on and is not scared of bees. She seems indifferent to them. The whole experience underscored the power of a child's imagination and the often-unforeseen ways that nature can intersect with our lives. Moreover, it highlighted the challenges of dealing with unexpected household issues and the financial burden that can arise. Considering that bees are endangered, and people are trying to increase the population. I think it’s safe to say we’ve done our part





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