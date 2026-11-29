A six-day Adventure South cycle trip through New Zealand's underrated Manawatu-Whanganui region is interrupted by a severe storm that triggers a state of emergency in Whanganui, forcing guides to find alternative accommodation and reroute the journey.

A six-day Adventure South cycle trip on New Zealand's North Island was disrupted halfway through when a severe storm unleashed 170 millimetres of rain and 130km/h winds.

The tempest triggered a state of emergency in Whanganui and forced the group to spend an extra night in the coastal city. The trip had begun smoothly, with nine cyclists and two guides meeting in Taupo before driving two hours south to Taihape. Taihape is known as the Gumboot Capital of New Zealand, thanks to its annual gumboot throwing competition in March.

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Lead guide Robyn Marchant recalled that on last year's tour, a woman managed 22 metres using a bright pink Barbie boot. This writer managed only 17 metres, but the Taihape record stands at a staggering 48.65 metres, held by Kieran Fowler from Dunedin, the country's undisputed gumboot hurling king. The ride from Taihape to Ohakune introduced the group to the Manawatu-Whanganui region south of Lake Taupo, a tragically underrated part of the North Island.

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Its landscape features squirming gorges, undulating farmland and untamed rivers, with the three active volcanoes Mount Ruapehu, Mount Tongariro and Mount Ngauruhoe as scenic superstars. Marchant told the group, You're about to explore an area that few Kiwis do. Cycling along quiet back roads through green countryside dotted with sheep and cattle, the group relied on retired meteorologist Mike Revell, who drove ahead in the support van and chalked large arrows on the road to mark turns.

Marchant pedalled at the rear like a sheepdog. Despite the guidance, one cyclist missed an arrow and ended up 25 kilometres off course. His wife later said wearily, This is why we no longer do self-guided trips. The base for two nights was the Powderhorn Chateau, a wood-panelled chalet-style property in Ohakune, a popular winter base for Mount Ruapehu ski fields.

Ohakune carrot capital and Whanganui river

Ohakune is also New Zealand's Carrot Capital, a self-bestowed title honouring its prodigious carrot production. The town has erected a 7.5m-high carrot, voted New Zealand's 2023 Landmark of the Year, and created a vegetable-themed sculpture park featuring a supersized Brussels sprout called Sir Lancelot. The next day the group ditched bikes to explore the Whanganui River, which in 2017 became the world's first river granted legal personhood, recognising its spiritual significance for local Maori who regard it as an ancestor.

From Pipiriki, they took an exhilarating 32km jetboat ride upstream. The driver pointed out remains of steel traps once used by Maori to catch native longfin eels, and holes gouged into moss-covered gorge walls used as pivot points to haul wooden canoes upstream. Dropped at Mangapurua Landing, the group followed a 2.7km track through native bush to the Bridge to Nowhere, a 40m-long concrete bridge built in the mid-1930s.

It was intended to give returning World War I soldiers and their families better access to settle the valley, but the road project was abandoned in 1942 after most pioneers gave up due to remoteness and unforgiving terrain. The return journey was a joy: a short jetboat ride then a 12km downstream kayak trip through fern-draped mudstone gorges, past swallows, hawks and the occasional startled goat.

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Headwinds and slog along Whanganui river road

Back at Pipiriki the following day with bikes, the plan was to ride south along the Whanganui River Road, an undulating sealed road with sweeping views of the river and bush-covered hills. Strong headwinds, persistent rain and testing ascents made it a slog even on e-bikes. Grey skies marred the vistas, but distractions included St Joseph's Convent in Jerusalem, whose wooden mailbox reads The Sisters, and a remote property aptly named Middla Nowhere.

The destination was Whanganui, a coastal city that flies under the tourist radar despite being New Zealand's only UNESCO City of Design, a designation earned in 2021 for its thriving creative community. The itinerary had only one night there, but it became two because of the ferocious storm that hit the North Island that night and triggered a state of emergency. Guides tried to drive to the next accommodation but fallen trees forced them to turn back.

Whanganui cultural delights and gallery visits

Adventure South's back-office team scrambled to find alternative digs. While waiting, the group explored Whanganui's cultural delights, including the excellent Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery and the nearby Whanganui Regional Museum. Both were so compelling that guides will recommend including them on future departures. The next day brought bright sunshine and blue skies, as if the storm had been a bad dream.

Road closures meant the original route could not be cycled, but guides pivoted admirably and found a scenic 36km alternative.