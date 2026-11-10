Labuschagne Backs Clayton for Test Spot as He Plots His Own Return

Axed batsman Marnus Labuschagne says Jack Clayton is ready for Test cricket and outlines his own plan to force his way back into the Australian side through a mountain of runs for Queensland.

Marnus Labuschagne has backed Jack Clayton to seize any Test opportunity that comes his way, while outlining his own plan to force his way back into the Australian side.

Labuschagne spoke to the media for the first time since selection chief George Bailey confirmed he would not be considered for the forthcoming four-match series against New Zealand. The 32-year-old said he has no doubt he will return to the Baggy Green, but acknowledged that only a mountain of runs will get him on the plane for next year's series in India. He has gone more than three years without a Test century.

Also read Marnus Labuschagne put out of his misery in early selection call

Labuschagne Plan To Return To Australian Side

His path back starts on Wednesday when he captains the Queensland Bulls in their Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania at the Gabba. It is a familiar situation: last year he was dropped after the West Indies series, then regained his Ashes place after scoring two centuries and four one-day tons. Labuschagne said the break from international scrutiny could be a positive.

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He described the past two years as a period of being under the pump and in limbo, where he was doing just enough but not enough, and admitted it had taken a toll. He knew a poor series in South Africa would put him on the chopping block, and he averaged just 21.83 in the 2-1 defeat.

He insisted he felt he had been batting well, pointing to three scores past 30 in South Africa as a sign of someone making mistakes while in, rather than someone out of form. Those mistakes, he said, came from the pressure of having to keep scoring runs and being on the verge of losing his spot. He added that thinking too much about himself had shifted his focus away from what the team needed.

Looking at his dismissals in South Africa, Labuschagne said some came from a lack of clarity about the team's needs and his own battle to convert starts. He explained that getting to 30 and wanting to go on had led him to rush the game. Playing for Queensland, he said, is about stepping back and finding ways to win games, whether that means scoring fast, slow or blocking out. He described it as a real team focus.

When he does return to the Australian lineup, he said the only way that will happen is through mountains of runs, and his focus will be on what the team needs from him. A genuine bat-off to succeed Labuschagne is now underway. State teammate Clayton is firmly in the frame, alongside New South Wales rivals Kurtis Patterson and Sam Konstas, and South Australia's Nathan McSweeney.

Jack Clayton Pushes For Test Selection

Clayton's century last week against Victoria moved him to second on the competition's run-scorer charts with 303 runs at an average of 75.75. That continued a purple patch dating back to the 2024-25 summer, in which he has scored 1408 runs in 20 matches at an average of 46.93.

Labuschagne said he is there to support Clayton, who is new to the spotlight, and wants to help him feel comfortable so that if he gets the opportunity he takes it with both hands. He said everyone is good enough, and the challenge is dealing with the attention rather than the cricket. He described Clayton as skilful, a good player with a calm head, mature for his age and experienced in the ups and downs of Shield cricket.

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He added that Clayton is not the only candidate, as there are a lot of really good players pushing their case. On the sandpaper scandal reawakened by Usman Khawaja's book, Labuschagne said there had been no talk in the change rooms in South Africa about what details may emerge. He believed Steve Smith was handling the rehashing of the saga well.

Labuschagne said the players served a pretty dear punishment: from an ICC perspective a one-game ban was a recommendation, yet they served a year of their cricketing careers. He added that they have certainly paid their dues and he does not think anything will come up to change anything for Smith specifically.

MCG Curator Faces Early Season Scrutiny

Meanwhile, under-pressure MCG curator Matt Page faces an early-season critique on Wednesday as batters around the country prepare to lodge their bids for Test selection ahead of next month's series against New Zealand. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Tuesday he would cast a close eye on the drop-in wicket in Melbourne, where Victoria hosts Western Australia.

Page and his team are under scrutiny after the strip used for last summer's two-day Ashes Test was rated unsatisfactory by the ICC and cost CA about $10 million in revenue. There was also a two-day Test in Perth, meaning the sport's governing body lost a combined $20 million.

While poor batting was partly to blame, Page's decision to leave 10mm of grass on the wicket, rather than the 6mm of 2023-24 on a wicket rated very good against Pakistan, proved a bad call. That decision came despite the best of intentions to guard against expected heat later in the game.