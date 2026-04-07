The Perilous Path of War: Trump's Mistakes and the Middle East's Uncertain Future

An analysis of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, focusing on the potential for war between the United States and Iran. The article examines the actions of President Trump, the involvement of Gulf states, and the implications of the AUKUS agreement. It critiques Trump's decisions and the potential for a larger conflict, highlighting the economic and strategic risks involved.

I sat on a sunlit terrace in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, overlooking the glittering waters of a Persian Gulf once again turned to a theatre of war. A senior Emirati government official was with me. I had asked him if the Gulf states were going to contribute forces in the effort to oust the Iraqis. “You think I want to send my teen-aged son to die for Kuwait?” he replied, then chuckled. “We have our white slaves from America to do that.” I almost choked on my lobster claw.

This was an on-the-record interview, and the quote was going right into the newspaper. It has recently come to light that Saudi Arabia’s leader, Mohammed bin Salman, was urging Trump to send United States ground forces to Iran. This, he reportedly argued, was the only way to assure that the region was not left with an unstable, desperate, unpredictable, and even more radicalised Iran. Like every government except Trump’s and Netanyahu’s, the Saudis hadn’t wanted this war. However, what they want even less is a TACO move (Trump Always Chickens Out) by a president realizing he’d catastrophically miscalculated Iranian grit and guile, watching his already dismal approval ratings tanking, along with the world’s economies. He had made a feckless decision to wage war, and he might make an equally feckless decision to declare “mission accomplished”, leaving an unholy mess. This is on-brand for this president. Saudi Arabia possesses one of the best-funded and equipped militaries globally, coupled with a quarter of a million active-duty troops. The UAE, having learned from Kuwait's experience in the 1990s, has developed a high-tech, highly trained military, introduced compulsory military service, and is considered potentially the most lethal force in the Middle East, second only to Israel. Nevertheless, it is the “white slaves” including many Americans of color, who may once again be put in harm’s way in an attempt, most likely doomed, to clean up the mess Trump has created. Thirteen have already died, dozens suffered injuries, but those numbers would soar if the Saudis were to get their wish for a ground war. The situation is further inflamed by Trump’s profane social media post, threatening that the US would commit the war crime of obliterating Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz were not reopened. Trump has made numerous blunders in this Iran war. However, his next mistake could be his biggest. When he discussed Islamic State terrorism in a 2014 press conference, his sartorial choice was deemed “unpresidential”, as Fox News fulminated. One commentator on Fox even went so far as to claim it “confirmed he was a Marxist”. Yet, there has been no similar outcry from Fox about the unpresidential nature of Trump’s deranged post on Truth Social. On Monday, Fox buried scant mentions amid saturation coverage of the successful rescue of the downed airman, placed in mortal peril because of an illegal war. His plane was shot down even though the president had told the world only days before that Iran’s air defenses were “literally obliterated” and that Iran was left with “no air defense whatsoever”. When Trump was elected, I anticipated the worst, including the implementation of Project 2025's draconian policy objectives, a far-right blueprint. Indeed, more than half of its stated objectives have already been realized. However, I did not expect this war, the one thing Trump was clear on: no more costly, lethal foreign wars on his watch. He has exceeded my worst expectations with a war based on the lie of imminent nuclear threat, a war marked by extreme cruelty and massive incompetence. I hope that within our government, beyond the cautious calls for de-escalation, some real conversations are occurring. This is no longer the United States with which we allied in World War II, or the country we've long looked to for security. It's become a dangerous, destabilizing force, harming our economy and, through the AUKUS deal, threatening to involve us in future wars. AUKUS was the Morrison government’s bad deal. The best time to have ordered a review of its flimsy costings, its unrealistic assessments of shipbuilding capacity, and its dire strategic implications – was right after the Albanese government was first elected. The second-best time is now





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