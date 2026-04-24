An investigation reveals that an Australian art gallery, Studio Gallery Group, may have fabricated the identity of a Parisian sculptor, Jean Paul Mangin, to drive sales. Former employees report inconsistencies in shipping, a lack of artist contact, and a complete absence of an online presence for the supposed 'internationally acclaimed' artist.

An Australian art gallery built a narrative around an 'internationally acclaimed' Parisian sculptor, Jean Paul Mangin , to boost sales. However, investigations by the ABC reveal a troubling lack of evidence supporting his existence.

Former gallery workers describe a suspicious operation where sculptures, resembling crumpled sticky notes made of plastic, arrived haphazardly packaged and quickly fulfilled custom orders – a feat seemingly impossible for an artist supposedly based in Paris. The gallery, Studio Gallery Group, founded by Kerry Armstrong, experienced significant success with Mangin’s work, featuring it in magazines and attracting designers. Yet, despite the claims of international recognition, Mangin has no online presence – no website, social media, or LinkedIn profile.

The story began to unravel as former employees shared inconsistencies in the handling of Mangin’s artwork. Deliveries lacked standard art shipping protocols, often arriving without proper packaging or hanging mechanisms. Commissioned pieces were completed and shipped within weeks, an unusually fast turnaround for international artists. Eleven former employees across the gallery’s five locations consistently described Mangin as uncontactable and uninvolved in the presentation of his work.

The gallery’s marketing materials consistently emphasized Mangin’s Parisian origins and emotional depth, portraying his work as a reflection of personal experiences and a dialogue with the world. These claims were echoed on the gallery’s social media, highlighting 'much awaited shipments from Paris.

' The mystery deepens when considering the lengths the gallery went to protect Mangin’s identity. The lack of transparency raises questions about the authenticity of the artwork and the motivations behind creating a fictional artist persona. The gallery’s success hinged on the allure of a celebrated French sculptor, but the evidence suggests a carefully constructed illusion. The sculptures themselves, priced between $2,000 and $10,000, are made from molded plastic sheets and are described as representing the fluidity of individual experiences.

The gallery owner, Kerry Armstrong, has not directly addressed the concerns raised, but the collective testimony of former employees paints a clear picture of a fabricated artist and a potentially misleading business practice. The situation highlights the complexities of the art market and the importance of verifying the provenance and authenticity of artwork





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Art Fraud Australian Art Studio Gallery Group Jean Paul Mangin Art Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Sprinter Eddie Nketia Poised for Greatness, Says CoachEddie Nketia, a 24-year-old Australian sprinter, is being tipped for major success after recording a wind-assisted 100m time of 9.84 seconds. His coach believes he has the potential to become one of the world’s best, challenging current champions.

Read more »

David Malouf, Celebrated Australian Author, Dies at 92Renowned Australian novelist, poet, and essayist David Malouf has passed away at the age of 92. His work significantly shaped contemporary Australian literature, exploring themes of memory, landscape, and identity. He was a recipient of numerous prestigious literary awards.

Read more »

Drug testing push for Australian employees as cocaine use spikesEmployers are being encouraged to ramp up drug testing in the workplace, as The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) warns that cocaine detections in Australian workplaces are up 45 per cent year-on-year.

Read more »

Indonesia Considers Strait of Malacca Closure Amidst Australian Policy ScrutinyIndonesia is evaluating the potential closure of the Strait of Malacca, raising concerns about global trade. Simultaneously, Australian ministers face scrutiny over policy direction, with Tony Burke rejecting stronger assimilation policies. Sky News Australia provides comprehensive coverage of these developments and offers a streaming subscription service for access to its channels and content.

Read more »

Eli Lilly Rejects Australian Government Subsidy for MounjaroEli Lilly has declined a recommendation for the Australian government to subsidise its Type 2 diabetes drug, Mounjaro, impacting access for an estimated 450,000 Australians. The company cited an unacceptable price and unrealistic conditions as reasons for the rejection.

Read more »

Australian Families Linked to ISIS Fighters Attempt Return Home from Syrian CampAustralian families with ties to former ISIS fighters have resumed their attempt to leave a Syrian refugee camp and return to Australia, following a failed attempt earlier this year. They are currently en route to Damascus and seeking passage home, despite political opposition and previous logistical hurdles. The Australian government is legally obligated to provide them with passports as they are citizens.

Read more »