The Pillars: Sydney's Private Members Club Redefining Community for Successful Professionals

The Pillars, a private members club in Sydney, has rapidly become a hub for entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives seeking genuine connection. Founded by Steve Grace and partners, the club fills a gap for successful individuals to socialize beyond networking, achieving high retention and international growth. Under General Manager Kieron Hunt, it offers curated events and experiences while fostering organic relationships and inclusivity.

Successful people often experience loneliness, but a new private members club in Sydney aims to change that. The Pillars , founded by entrepreneur Steve Grace and partners Bradley Delamare, Matt Brown, and Jonathan Ehrlich, opened just over a year ago and is already nearing capacity.

The club was created to provide a space for entrepreneurs, executives, investors, creatives, and business leaders to build genuine community beyond traditional networking. Grace noted that while many places help people achieve success, there were few venues for them to socialize with peers after reaching that level. Housed in Australia's first bank building from 1847, The Pillars has attracted a diverse membership across Australia and internationally, boasting nearly 90 percent retention and planning a waitlist due to high demand.

Recent events, like the birthday celebration with over 350 members, demonstrated the strong bonds forming among members, creating a family-like atmosphere. The club emphasizes organic connections through interest-based gatherings such as whiskey nights, art events, and wellness talks, rather than structured networking. This approach resonates in a post-pandemic world where professionals seek meaningful connections.

General Manager Kieron Hunt, a hospitality veteran from luxury brands like Peninsula Hotels and Shangri-La, has expanded the events calendar to include exclusive experiences like Polo in the Park, access during Robbie Williams' Australian visit, and programs at the Australian Open. The club also partners with charities, such as the Commando Welfare Trust, providing members with rewarding moments from hearing stories of supported families. The Pillars intentionally avoids the traditional, older, male-dominated membership model, fostering a diverse and inclusive community





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Private Members Club Sydney Community Entrepreneurs Networking The Pillars Steve Grace Kieron Hunt Luxury Events Post-Pandemic Inclusive Australia Business Leaders

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