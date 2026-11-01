Australia broke a century of precedent by declining to fight alongside the US in its war on Iran, yet retained its alliance benefits including AUKUS as Trump revived the Quad with a first joint military operation.

Australia has broken a century of precedent by refusing to fight alongside the United States in a major war, declining to join America's war on Iran.

This had long been considered unthinkable in Canberra, where refusal to help America was tantamount to a breach of the alliance. Yet Australia got away with it. While Trump took spiteful action against many other US allies, Australia managed to hold on to the advantages and benefits of its US alliance, including AUKUS.

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Australia Rejects Joining War on Iran

Donald Trump even revived the dormant Quad grouping this week, an important event for Australia because it is key to developing a regional balance of power against China. Strikingly, the four Indo-Pacific democracies, Australia, India, Japan and the US, this week announced the Quad's first joint military operation. It is to be coordinated maritime surveillance by the four nations' air forces.

Leaders including Anthony Albanese, Sanae Takaichi of Japan, Narendra Modi of India and Donald Trump posed for a group portrait. Australia has been cut adrift from its twin moorings of the postwar era, a steady US and a benign China. And it is navigating pretty well. We need to reduce our reliance on the US, says Susannah Patton, an expert who has worked in Australian intelligence and ran the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index.

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The direction of travel is very solid, she says. But there is room for improvement in the government's communication, especially by the prime minister, Patton tells me. His storytelling is quite weak. Weak is a diplomatic description.

Quad Nations Launch Joint Military Operation

Anthony Albanese can take credit for many of the government's successes, yet he is also one of the biggest distractions. Albanese's choice was an exercise in autonomy in that we made a decision that this was a pretty dumb war to start with and we were not interested in getting involved, remarks Peter Varghese, a former head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The US president complained bitterly: We no longer need or desire the NATO Countries assistance.

WE NEVER DID. Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. The leaders have lost a bit of their squeamishness about the Quad, says Patton, putting aside concerns about whether a military element might create ructions with China. Beijing likes to complain bitterly about the Quad, almost as much as it complains about AUKUS.

But she adds, it is still the truth about the Quad being on life support. It works best because it is all about China, and that can never be the case while Trump is president because he prioritises his own relationship with Xi Jinping. The world has just witnessed this again. The first trilateral summit this week between the US, China and Russia was a triumph for China and Russia.

But what did America gain? Trump's stated priorities were to negotiate nuclear arms controls, to negotiate an end to the Russian war on Ukraine, and to ask the other leaders for help in ending his own pointless war on Iran. The three leaders' joint statement offers nothing more than the prospect of a dialogue on nuclear arms, not a negotiation. And the two wars did not even rate a mention.

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Trump won nothing. As usual, he was played by the dictators whom he imagines to be his dear friends. Yet even this particular US president was prepared to sign a Quad agreement bound to displease Beijing, an indicator that others in his system, especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Pentagon, have a clearer view of US strategic interests.

Australia Forges New Security Agreements

Allan Gyngell also had a formula for describing Australian foreign policy generally: We will have what the Americans are having, maybe a bit less, maybe a bit more. Is this still valid today? Australia has started doing something it has never truly done since British colonisation, started feeling its own way in the world. Penny Wong once described Gyngell as the finest mind in Australian foreign policy.

Today she says: I hope he would see that we are doing what he said we should do, which is to use all arms of national power to protect and advance our interests. The Albanese government has forged new security agreements with a cascade of countries from Japan in the north to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in the south and, this week, in the middle, the Philippines.

It has struck new agreements with six Pacific Island nations and two further Pacific security pacts are in the works, with the Solomons and Tonga. These are designed to deny Beijing the ability to set up military bases in the region. Says Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute: I applaud the government's energetic diplomacy in the Pacific and South-East Asia. We need to devise a cat's cradle of agreements that links our security to those of our neighbours.

Australia Signs Trade Liberalisation Deals

This will make it harder for any of us to be isolated or coerced. Of all these, Varghese nominates the Tokyo relationship first. As a highly capable industrial nation locked in a quietly grim existential struggle with China, Japan is proving to be Australia's most vital new ally. And then there is Trump's energetic job of wrecking the global trade system that the US built.

Australia has responded with new trade liberalisation deals with India, Britain, the UAE and, now pending in the parliament, with the EU.