The Power of Childhood: Rediscovering Our True Nature

The article explores the special qualities of childhood and the importance of preserving the spirit of childhood alongside healthy development. It highlights the innate openness, curiosity, and emotional immediacy of children and the role of nature and creativity in nurturing skills and emotions that cannot be digitised.

Children always give me hope. Their natural openness, their curiosity about the simplest of things, and their ability to wonder, dream and play remind me of the very best qualities of humanity.

The children I met on my recent trip to Reggio Emilia radiated such qualities. Their innate ability to connect and communicate in all sorts of different ways made me feel immediately welcome, as they accepted a complete stranger with confidence and joy. The Italian city is globally renowned for its unique approach to early childhood. Since World War II, it has understood children as equal members of society.

Children are treated with genuine respect and encouraged to express and share their ideas through their own ‘100 languages’ – the many verbal and non-verbal ways they have of expressing themselves. This approach has created a wider community of care, where all generations are valued equally and work together for the greater good. The Princess of Wales writes that spending time in nature or being creative can nurture skills and emotions that cannot be digitised.

The city’s approach is built on humility: a mindset that encourages empathy, selflessness and curiosity – the social and emotional skills needed to build healthy relationships. The people of Reggio Emilia have shown that happy childhoods are the foundation of happy communities, and that genuine connection begins with listening and understanding. In an increasingly digitalised world, where so much of life is mediated through screens, the need for genuine human connection has never been greater.

Many of us yearn to reconnect with ourselves, with others, and the natural world. I believe that connection grounds us. It brings us back to our sense of self, to the present moment, to what is real and felt rather than abstract and distant. By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitised: awareness, empathy, humility, and above all, love.

These foundational qualities help us relate to others, understand our place in the world, and ultimately find meaning in life. All of them echo a way of being we knew instinctively in childhood, marked by openness, curiosity and emotional immediacy. What makes childhood so special? It is often described as a time of innocence, but perhaps what we are really sensing is something deeper.

Before they learn to separate thought from feeling, or become inhibited by self-awareness and social expectation, there is a kind of openness that feels both intuitive and whole. They move naturally between imagination and reality, instinct and expression, presence and connection. What we recognise in them is not only innocence, but a way of being in which mind, body, and spirit exist quietly together through the felt world.

In this sense, childhood can be understood as the state in which we come closest to our true selves. As life unfolds, we learn to organise, interpret and make sense of the world through structure and language. These are essential and valuable skills, but they can also create distance from that early sense of connection.

We become more aware of how we are seen, more careful in how we express ourselves, and often less anchored in that natural state of openness. Perhaps this is why so many of us, at different moments in life, feel drawn back toward stillness, toward nature, toward creativity and reflection. Childhood, then, is not only a beginning: it is also a reference point.

A reminder of our true nature – and one that, even as adults, we might try to rediscover. William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 13. It is vital to preserve the spirit of childhood alongside healthy development.

Childhood is foundational in developing a healthy balance between mind, body and spirit. But children are not simply learners of information. They don’t analyse joy but live it; they don’t intellectualise connection, but embody it. They experience the world through feeling – through love.

Healthy social and emotional development is shaped through relationships with people and places. This happens everywhere, all the time: through movement and play, curiosity and interaction. When children are encouraged to explore, to question, and to express themselves freely, they develop not only understanding, but a sense of self and belonging. Nature provides one of the most inspiring environments for such exploration.

Giving children the time and space to engage with their landscapes, surrounded by natural light and the rhythm of the seasons, helps them develop a more grounded and intuitive relationship with the world. It is, in many respects, an early introduction to the restorative qualities of nature and the importance of feeling connected to something beyond ourselves





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Childhood Innocence Openess Curiosity Emotional Immediacy Nature Creativity Healthy Development Balancing Mind Body And Spirit Healthy Social And Emotional Development Relationships With People And Places Exploration Questioning Expression Grounded And Intuitive Relationship With The W Restorative Qualities Of Nature Connection To Something Beyond Ourselves

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