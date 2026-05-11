The Princess of Wales was the first Royal Family member to shut off communication with the former Prince Andrew, biographer claims

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A popular member of the Royal Family was the first to shut off communication with the former Prince Andrew , a biographer has claimed. The Princess of Wales refused to speak to Andrew at family functions and during holidays, Royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview.

“She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him,” Andersen, whose latest book is called “Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will be Queen,” explained.

“He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door,” Andersen said, adding that he was bluntly told, “Nope, we don’t want your face on camera. ” “Kate is looking forward,” he opined, noting that she doesn’t want the monarchy to be tarnished by tawdry revelations and associations.

“She’s the wife of a future monarch,” he said, adding that she’s also the “mother of a future monarch,” Prince George, 12, who is the next in line of succession after his father, William





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Andrew Family Functions Family Holidays Decision To Cut Him Asked Through Intermediaries Was Told Naope New Book Future Monarch Mother Of A Future Monarch Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Claims Of Abuse

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